Netflix Sets Star-Studded Comedy ‘Women Like Us’ Starring Whoopi Goldberg

The Hamptons-set comedy explores loss, friendship and finding new possibilities later in life.

Whoopi Goldberg – via ABC

*Whoopi Goldberg, Jenifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams and Vivica A. Fox will headline Netflix’s upcoming comedy “Women Like Us,” THR reports.

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The film follows a widow whose friends persuade her to join them for a Hamptons getaway. Here’s the official synopsis: “When a recently widowed woman is dragged to the Hamptons by her lifelong best friends and sister on what should have been her 30th anniversary, the weekend becomes a reckoning, with grief, with marriage, with the sisterhood that’s carried them throughout the years, and with the realization that dreams don’t have an expiration date.”

Filming is expected to get underway in New York City this fall.

Tasha Smith will direct from a screenplay first written by Ali Kinney. Tracy Oliver contributed additional material to the script.

Jenifer Lewis (Hollywood Star) – Getty

The project also brings Netflix together again with Higher Ground, the media company led by Barack and Michelle Obama. Higher Ground is now operating independently. “Women Like Us” will be the company’s first project with Charles D. King and MACRO Film Studios.

King will also produce alongside James Lopez, Poppy Hanks, Anikah McLaren and Mark R. Wright.

MACRO’s previous film credits include “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mudbound,” “Fences,” “Just Mercy,” “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” and “Sorry to Bother You.”

The release date for “Women Like Us” has not yet been announced.

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