Lawyers Cite Diddy’s Trial Testimony in Son’s Yacht Assault Lawsuit

Lawyers Cite Diddy Criminal Trial Testimony in Yacht Assault Case Against King Combs

Christian King Combs arrives at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Depositphotos)

*Sean “Diddy” Combs could once again face a legal fight alongside his son, Christian “King” Combs, as attorneys in a civil case turn to testimony from the music executive’s criminal trial.

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According to AllHipHop, a hearing is scheduled for September 4 in Los Angeles to determine whether Diddy will remain a defendant in Grace O’Marcaigh’s lawsuit. Her attorneys are relying in part on sworn testimony from the criminal proceedings to strengthen their argument that he should remain connected to the case.

O’Marcaigh has accused King Combs of assaulting her aboard a yacht in 2022. She alleges that he cornered her in the vessel’s cinema room, stripped naked and attempted to force her to perform oral sex. She is suing both father and son over the allegations.

Diddy was previously removed from the lawsuit after a judge determined that O’Marcaigh had not established a sufficient connection between him and California, where the case was filed. Her attorneys subsequently amended the complaint.

Sean Combs attends Killing Them Softly Premiere at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. — Photo by arp/Depositphotos

The revised case points to Janice Combs Music Holdings, a West Hollywood-based company named for Diddy’s mother. According to the attorneys, the company arranged the yacht charter and listed Diddy as its CEO in November 2022, when the vessel was booked.

His criminal trial testimony is also being used to support the revised complaint. O’Marcaigh’s attorneys point to testimony concerning “Wild King Nights,” which four former Combs employees and a woman identified as Mia described in court. Their accounts included preparations involving liquor, candles, baby oil, Astroglide, condoms and incense.

The attorneys contend that testimony helps establish Diddy’s involvement and control over the environments surrounding his activities. Diddy’s defense has previously argued that the alleged incident occurred on open water, putting it outside California’s jurisdiction.

Judge Dolly Gee is scheduled to hear arguments on September 4 over whether Diddy will remain a defendant in O’Marcaigh’s lawsuit.

Combs is serving a federal prison term of nearly four and a half years following his conviction on two prostitution-related transportation charges.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Lawsuit Alleges Christian ‘King’ Combs’ Involvement in Drugging, Assaulting Jane Doe, Says Attorney Suing Diddy

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