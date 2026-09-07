Barack Obama Says Women Grabbed His Butt While He Was President | WATCH

A resurfaced 2024 “Pivot Podcast” clip has Obama joking about inappropriate attention while explaining how Michelle and their daughters kept him grounded.

Barack Obama says some admirers got unusually hands-on during his presidency – via eurAI

*Former President Barack Obama says some female admirers got considerably more hands-on than the Secret Service might have preferred during his White House years — including women who grabbed his butt.

Before anybody starts wondering what Obama has been confessing in 2026, the clip now making the rounds on social media is from his Oct. 29, 2024, appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” with former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

The conversation turned to fame after Crowder wondered how becoming “President Good-Looking Dude” changed the attention Obama received from women.

Obama Says Fame Arrived After He Was Already Grounded

Obama explained that unlike athletes who can become famous in their early 20s, he was already a husband and father when widespread celebrity arrived.

“By the time people really knew who I was, I was 43 years old,” Obama said. “I was married, had two kids, had gone grocery shopping, had washed my car. I was a regular guy in that sense.”

Translation: Barack had already experienced marriage, fatherhood and supermarket checkout lines. A few presidential groupies weren’t about to make bro-man lose his mind.

“That kind of attention, by the time I got it, I was not trippin’ on it,” he said.

Some admirers, however, apparently weren’t interested in respecting the presidential personal-space bubble.

Barack Obama says women literally grabbed his butt while he was president and jokes the Secret Service wasn't about to tackle the old ladies doing it.



"By the time people really knew who I was, I was 43 years old. I was married, had 2 kids… So that kind of attention, by the… pic.twitter.com/OShOIyqv9d — Bavi (@vazbavi) September 5, 2026

Yes, Women Actually Grabbed His Butt, Obama Says

“There are times where women have acted in somewhat inappropriate ways,” Obama said. “There are pictures on the internet of women grabbing my butt — and I was president at the time.”

That prompted the natural question: Where was the Secret Service while folks were putting unauthorized hands on POTUS?

Obama had an answer.

“It’s like old ladies and stuff. So I mean, they’re not gonna wrestle them down on the ground.”

Apparently, there would be no flying tackle, earpiece bouncing across the floor and somebody’s grandma face-down on the carpet over an unauthorized presidential cheek grab.

To be clear, Obama was joking, not revealing an official Secret Service hands-off-grandma policy.

Michelle and the Girls Kept Obama in Line

The laughs eventually gave way to Obama’s larger point.

“My wife is such an extraordinary woman, such an amazing partner, that you just try to stay focused, stay on the straight and narrow,” he said.

Then came what may have been the more powerful deterrent: daughters Malia and Sasha.

“Kids change your life,” Obama said. “The idea of disappointing your kids is something that — I ain’t going there.”

So yes, the resurfaced clip gives the internet an irresistible image of older women testing the boundaries of presidential security.

But Obama’s actual message was less about who grabbed what and more about why fame never completely scrambled his priorities: By the time the world started treating him like a superstar, Michelle, Malia and Sasha had already made sure Barack Obama knew exactly who he was.

Obamas Family Pic (Sasha Malia Michelle Barack) – via Instagram

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