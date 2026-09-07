Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo’s Penis Enlargement Procedure Led to His Death, Coroner Finds | VIDEO

The British-Nigerian influencer collapsed hours after receiving hyaluronic acid injections at an unidentified Bangkok clinic during a trip with his wife.

*British-Nigerian businessman and social-media influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo died after a cosmetic penis enlargement procedure in Thailand caused a fatal pulmonary embolism, a London coroner has determined.

Ubiribo, also known online as Denisi and Ego, was 43 when he died March 6 — meaning his death itself is not new. The latest development is the finding from an inquest at Inner West London Coroners’ Court establishing what caused the medical emergency.

A Cosmetic Procedure Turned Into an Emergency

During a Bangkok trip with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, Ubiribo underwent the procedure March 5 at a clinic that has not been publicly identified.

According to TMZ, which reported details from the inquest, Ubiribo received injections containing 40 milliliters of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine. Afterward, Ubiribo and Allen went for a massage, where he began experiencing chest pain and lost consciousness twice. An ambulance transported him to Sukhumvit Hospital.

Ubiribo was initially conscious and answering questions, while Allen told doctors about the injections. Doctors recommended a CT scan, but he lost consciousness before it could be performed.

Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo and wife Danielle Simba Allen – screenshot

Doctors Tried to Save Him for More Than 100 Minutes

Doctors determined that Ubiribo had suffered a pulmonary embolism and transferred him to intensive care.

Medical personnel performed CPR for more than 100 minutes but were unable to revive him. He died in the early hours of March 6.

A postmortem examination in Britain later found cellular material in Ubiribo’s lungs matching the hyaluronic acid used during the procedure, according to the inquest reporting. Coroner Jean Harkin concluded that Ubiribo died from a pulmonary embolism caused by the cosmetic treatment.

That finding is significant because the treatment was an injectable cosmetic procedure rather than the type of operation typically suggested by the word “surgery.”

‘Non-Surgical’ Does Not Mean Risk-Free

Ubiribo had built a sizable social-media following by documenting his travels and luxury lifestyle.

But the circumstances surrounding his death put the focus on something far more consequential: the potential risks associated with elective cosmetic enhancement.

His case also illustrates why describing such treatments as “non-surgical” should not be confused with describing them as harmless.

The available findings establish that the procedure caused Ubiribo’s fatal embolism.

They do not, however, establish that the unidentified clinic acted negligently or that the treatment was improperly administered.

Months after Ubiribo’s death, the coroner’s conclusion now provides his family with an answer about what happened — while turning an intensely private cosmetic decision into a cautionary public story.

Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo – screenshot

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