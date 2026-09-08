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Deiondra Sanders Says Jacquees Is Making It Hard to Reach Their Son Snow

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Deiondra Sanders
Deiondra Sanders with her son. Credit: Instagram @deiondrasanders

*Deiondra Sanders is airing out R&B singer Jacquees and his mother, Rosie Thompson, claiming she’s been struggling to communicate with her 2-year-old son, Snow, while he’s with his father’s family in Atlanta.

Sanders shared text-message screenshots on Instagram Stories documenting what she described as three days of difficulty reaching her son. She said calls were repeatedly ended when Snow began crying and complained that his iPad wasn’t being kept charged so she could contact him.

“I need to hear from my son,” Sanders wrote in a group message that included Jacquees and his mother, according to Baller Alert. After receiving a photo of Snow, Sanders made clear that seeing a picture wasn’t the same as speaking with him.

Jacquees
Jacquees/screenshot

The messages show Jacquees pushing back, telling Sanders that his parenting time is his time and instructing her to call him directly. When she continued raising concerns about communicating with Snow, he responded, “Your son can’t talk yet,” adding that the child could have a phone once he’s able to talk.

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The exchange grew increasingly heated. Jacquees also called her “the worst baby mama” and, in another exchange, told her to “Stfu.”

Sanders also tagged Thompson and shared messages showing her repeatedly asking for someone to let Snow call her and keep his iPad charged.

Jacquees eventually appeared on Instagram Live with Snow. Sanders acknowledged seeing her son but said that still wasn’t the same as speaking with him herself.

“I just wanna be able to speak to my child,” she wrote.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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