MARTA Paid Station Cleaner $620K by Mistake — Didn’t Catch It for Months

The Atlanta transit agency blames a clerical error for the massive overtime payment and has gone to court seeking its money back.

*Atlanta’s MARTA accidentally paid a station cleaner $620,000 in unearned overtime, then failed to discover the massive payroll mistake for roughly three months. Now, the transit agency has gone to court seeking the money’s return.

MARTA confirmed the April overpayment to Atlanta News First. The agency blamed a clerical error but did not discover the problem until July.

MARTA Still Hasn’t Recovered the Money

MARTA initially tried to recover the $620,000 directly from the employee without filing a lawsuit. Those efforts failed, prompting the agency to pursue the money through civil court.

Both the employee who received the payment and the worker connected to the payroll mistake have since left MARTA. The agency has not recovered the money.

Employment attorney Charles Bridgers told Atlanta News First that the amount surprised him.

“I’ve really never, never heard of one that has that much money involved in it,” Bridgers said.

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Attorney Raises Possibility of Criminal Charge

Bridgers said the former employee could potentially face a “theft by taking” charge for keeping money that did not belong to them. However, authorities have not announced criminal charges in connection with the overpayment.

The $620,000 represents far more than an unusual paycheck. Atlanta News First calculated that MARTA could pay nearly 15 station cleaners’ annual salaries with that amount.

The money could also cover 10 MARTA police officers’ base salaries or purchase a new bus, according to the outlet. It could alternatively pay for roughly 250,000 bus or rail trips.

MARTA Tightens Payroll Procedures

MARTA says it has responded by retraining employees and strengthening internal procedures. Those changes aim to prevent another payroll error from slipping through unnoticed.

The mistake comes as MARTA faces broader scrutiny over its finances. The agency recently reached a $52 million settlement with Atlanta involving disputes over “More MARTA” sales-tax funds.

For MARTA, the immediate problem remains much simpler. A clerical mistake sent $620,000 out the door, and the agency still wants every dollar back.

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