Jonathan Majors Explains Why He Said Yes to Controversial ‘Infidels’ Role

The actor says the provocative DailyWire+ movie offered questions he wanted to explore, even as critics condemned its portrayal of Muslims.

Jonathan Majors – screenshot via The Breakfast Club

*Jonathan Majors says he read the controversial “Run Hide Fight: Infidels” script before joining the film and knew what he was signing up for. The former Marvel star says the material drew him in because it challenged him with questions he couldn’t easily answer.

Majors discussed his decision during a Q&A with Daily Wire subscribers after critics attacked the film’s depiction of Muslims and Islam.

Majors Says the Script Made Him Curious

Majors explained that he doesn’t choose projects based simply on the size of a role. Instead, he considers the character’s responsibilities, the filmmaker’s vision and whether the material sparks his curiosity.

“With ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels,’ I read it. I said, ‘Wow, I don’t really have the answers to this, you know. So, this is something that I should engage in, you know, in order to grow,’” he explained, according to Page Six.

Majors also described what he wants from his work beyond a compelling character. He cited “growing as a person, as an artist, and having fun at work” among his priorities.

His comments offer his own explanation after producer Dallas Sonnier previously described Majors as fully committed to the project. EURweb reported in August that Sonnier said Majors “loved the script” and “loved shooting the movie.”

Jonathan Majors (Run Hide Fight Infidels)

‘Infidels’ Draws Sharp Criticism

“Run Hide Fight: Infidels” casts Majors as retired Delta Force Capt. Clayton Saunders. Terrorists attack a college campus after hijacking a pro-Palestinian encampment in the film’s fictional story.

Majors also serves as an executive producer through Tall Street Productions. The movie began streaming on DailyWire+ on Sept. 16.

The movie has drawn harsh criticism for its depiction of Muslims and its political messaging. The Guardian described the thriller as anti-Islam and far-right propaganda, while other critics have also called the film Islamophobic.

Majors’ Comeback Takes Another Turn

The project represents a significant choice during Majors’ effort to rebuild his acting career. Marvel dropped him as Kang following his 2023 misdemeanor assault and harassment conviction.

EURweb previously examined how “Infidels” placed Majors’ comeback inside the conservative media world surrounding The Daily Wire. Rather than distancing himself from “Infidels” amid criticism, Majors says the difficult questions surrounding the material helped attract him to the project.

“I’d love to play that,” Majors said of his character and the responsibilities the role presented.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jonathan Majors Battles Campus Terrorists in Official ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ Trailer

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