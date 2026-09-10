Jonathan Majors’ Hollywood Comeback Takes an Unexpected Political Right Turn With ‘Infidels’ | WATCH

The former Marvel star’s new Daily Wire action thriller arrives Sept. 16, pairing his career rebuild with unapologetic conservative culture-war filmmaking.

Jonathan Majors (‘Infidels’) – via eurAI

*Jonathan Majors is rebuilding his Hollywood career in a place few would have predicted during his Marvel heyday: at The Daily Wire, starring in an action thriller that turns some of America’s most combustible political arguments into a battlefield.

“Run Hide Fight: Infidels,” arriving Sept. 16 on DailyWire+, casts Majors as retired Delta Force Capt. Clayton Saunders, who visits a liberal college campus only to become caught in a fictional terrorist takeover.

EURweb reported when the full trailer arrived in August, but with the premiere approaching, the more revealing story isn’t simply what happens in the movie. It’s where Majors’ comeback has taken him — and what the company behind “Infidels” says the movie is designed to accomplish.

From Marvel’s Kang to Daily Wire Action Hero

Majors was once positioned as a centerpiece of Marvel’s next phase before his career unraveled following his 2023 conviction for misdemeanor assault and harassment. Marvel dropped him as Kang, while other projects and professional relationships disappeared.

His return has been incremental. “Magazine Dreams,” originally acquired by Searchlight before being dropped, finally reached theaters in 2025 but grossed only about $700,000 domestically, as EURweb previously reported.

Then came “Infidels.”

EURweb reported earlier this year that Majors had joined the Daily Wire production as part of his screen comeback. Now he’s not merely appearing in the movie; he’s also an executive producer through Tall Street Productions.

That’s quite a journey: Marvel supervillain to Daily Wire freedom fighter.

‘Infidels’ Is Not Hiding Its Politics

Written and directed by Kyle Rankin, “Infidels” imagines Islamist terrorists hijacking a pro-Palestinian encampment at a liberal college and establishing a makeshift caliphate. Majors’ character ultimately joins students and a security guard fighting back.

That premise is intentionally provocative. The promotional language describes “red-blooded students,” “clueless peers” and a security guard weary of “Uncle Tom” smears. Those are The Daily Wire’s descriptions of its fictional story, not EURweb’s characterization of Muslims, Palestinians or campus protesters.

And the company isn’t pretending the politics are incidental.

In an Aug. 10 commentary, Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro said the film was created partly to dramatize what he calls a “Red-Green alliance” between radical leftists and radical Muslims.

“There’s no better way to tell that story than through film,” Shapiro wrote.

He called “Infidels” the biggest movie the company has made and framed it as an alternative to Hollywood films that he believes avoid Islamist villains.

Jonathan Majors (Infidels) – screenshot

Majors’ Comeback Now Comes With a Political Identity

That’s what makes “Infidels” more consequential for Majors than another post-scandal acting credit.

He isn’t simply trying to prove audiences will watch him again. He’s attaching one of his most visible comeback vehicles to a conservative media company openly positioning the movie as a cultural and political counterpunch to mainstream Hollywood.

Whether that expands Majors’ path back into the industry or pushes his comeback further outside Hollywood’s traditional power centers remains to be seen.

But the pivot itself is already striking.

A few years ago, Jonathan Majors was being groomed to terrorize the Marvel multiverse. On Sept. 16, he’ll instead be fighting The Daily Wire’s vision of America’s culture war.

That’s not just a comeback. It’s a very different lane.

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