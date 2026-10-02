Diddy Reportedly Back in Solitary After His ‘VIP’ Prison Life Was Exposed

The reported move follows allegations involving a contraband cellphone and other perks at FCI Fort Dix, where Combs is serving his federal sentence.

Sean Combs behind bars via GROK AI

*Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly back in solitary confinement as prison officials investigate possible rule violations involving his alleged access to contraband.

Combs recently moved into the Special Housing Unit at FCI Fort Dix, according to Rolling Stone. The reported transfer follows new scrutiny of Combs’ life behind bars. EURweb previously reported allegations that he received special meals, massages, laundry services and access to prohibited items.

NBC News obtained footage that appeared to show Combs using an unauthorized cellphone inside Fort Dix. Rolling Stone also reviewed an Instagram account it believes belongs to the music mogul. The account follows Combs’ children, longtime associates and women previously linked to him.

Federal prison rules prohibit inmates from possessing cellphones. However, officials have not publicly confirmed that Combs possessed the device or committed a disciplinary violation.

A Fort Dix spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that officials cannot discuss individual confinement conditions. “Inmates are not permitted to have access to cell phones,” the spokesperson said.

The prison also declined to confirm or deny an investigation involving Combs. His representative pushed back against the attention surrounding his prison conditions.

“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” the spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

“The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”

If confirmed, the latest move would mark Combs’ second reported stay in solitary confinement at Fort Dix. Rolling Stone previously reported that officials placed him there following an alleged July confrontation with another inmate.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence following his 2025 federal trial. Jurors convicted him on two prostitution-related transportation counts while acquitting him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His appeal remains pending.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Gail Bean on Wanda’s Evolution in ‘The Drop’

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.