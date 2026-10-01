NewsBits: Rick Ross Arrested, Trina Braxton’s Husband Dies, Ms. Pat Blasts Judge Judy

Rick Ross has pleaded not guilty after an ex-girlfriend accused him of battery, Trina Braxton is mourning husband Von Scales, and Ms. Pat has sharp words for Judge Judy.

Rick Ross mugshot

*In today’s NewsBits, Rick Ross faces two battery charges stemming from allegations made by an ex-girlfriend, Trina Braxton’s family confirms the death of her husband, Von Scales, at 58, and Ms. Pat unloads on Judge Judy over comments telling unhappy Americans to “go somewhere else.”

Rick Ross Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Alleges Battery

Rick Ross turned himself in to police Thursday morning and was arrested on two battery charges after an ex-girlfriend accused the rapper of attacking her, according to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ.

The woman contacted police Tuesday about an alleged incident she said occurred Aug. 28 at the home the former couple shared.

According to the account she gave police, she was sleeping when Ross woke her and confronted her over a photo in which she had been tagged on social media. She alleged that the confrontation became physical after Ross questioned whether she had lied to him.

The woman claimed Ross slapped her in the face and later accused her of having a relationship with someone else. She alleged that he repeatedly struck her when she denied the accusation.

She further claimed Ross struck her several times in the chest, choked her until she could not breathe, grabbed her by her ponytail and slammed her against a wall.

Ross, whose legal name is William Roberts II, denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys, Steve Sadow and Bradley Horenstein, said in a statement that their client is being “wrongfully accused” and noted that the woman did not file a police report until about a month after the alleged incident.

“Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges,” the attorneys said. “He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course.”

Trina Braxton and Von Scales – via X

Trina Braxton Mourns Husband Von Scales

Trina Braxton’s husband, Von Scales, has died at age 58.

A representative for the Braxton family confirmed his death, saying, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Von Scales, beloved husband of Trina Braxton.”

“The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event,” the statement continued.

Sources close to the family said Scales died around 2 a.m. Thursday in Atlanta. He had reportedly been battling heart-related problems, but his cause of death has not been determined.

Braxton and Scales married in 2019, with their wedding featured on the family’s reality television series, “The Braxtons.”

Their marriage came one year after the death of Braxton’s former husband, Gabriel Solis.

The Braxton family is asking for privacy as they mourn Scales’ passing.

Ms. Pat tears into Judge Judy for saying that people who aren't happy with America should leave 😬 pic.twitter.com/ljYeif1qAX — TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2026

Ms. Pat Rips Judge Judy Over Leave America Remark

Ms. Pat has no problem letting Judge Judy know exactly what she thinks about her recent comments concerning Americans unhappy with the country.

The comedian and TV personality criticized Judge Judy for suggesting that dissatisfied Americans should “go somewhere else,” arguing that the remark ignores the realities facing people who don’t share Judy’s wealth and privilege.

Speaking in New York City, Ms. Pat said Judge Judy was “out of her mind” and characterized her perspective as coming from the privilege of being wealthy and white.

Ms. Pat argued that simply leaving the country isn’t a realistic option for many people, particularly minorities and Americans dealing with everyday financial and social struggles.

She also accused Judge Judy of being disconnected from “the struggle of real people,” saying the issues affecting many Americans may be easier to dismiss when they do not personally affect you.

And in classic Ms. Pat fashion, she didn’t soften the delivery.

Her response made it clear that she believes public figures with enormous resources should consider how differently their advice can land for people without the same options.

From serious legal allegations involving Rick Ross to heartbreak for Trina Braxton and a heated clash of perspectives between two outspoken TV personalities, today’s NewsBits brings another packed round of entertainment news.

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