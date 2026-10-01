Fantasia’s New Look Steals Attention From Her New Poodle

The singer wanted fans to meet her newest four-legged family member, but commenters quickly turned the conversation toward Fantasia's changing look.

Fantasia and poodle – via Instagram @fantasia

*Fantasia Barrino wanted fans to meet her new poodle, but social media quickly shifted its attention from the dog to the singer.

Fantasia shared photos and video after picking up her second poodle at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday. The dog traveled from Texas, and Fantasia said she used the same breeder who provided her first poodle.

“I’m so excited I picked up my second baby from @fionagracekennels at the airport today in Charlotte, North Carolina,” Fantasia wrote. She added, “She’s worth every penny, now we have Lola and Tinker Bell.”

Instead of focusing only on Fantasia’s newest four-legged family member, some followers began debating her appearance. Sandra Rose collected several reactions from people questioning whether the singer had changed her look.

Fantasia and poodle – via Instagram @fantasia

“Why would u ever join the cult of plastic surgery knowing where u came from??????” one commenter wrote.

Another follower focused on how different Fantasia appeared in the post. “This is Fantasia, but doesn’t look like Fantasia,” the person wrote. “She doesn’t look like a man, but I do believe she’s on Ozempic.”

A third reaction took a more mocking approach, asking, “Chile who is this? EJ cosplaying.”

Fantasia has not confirmed in the cited report that she underwent cosmetic surgery or uses Ozempic. The comments remain social-media speculation based solely on how people interpreted her appearance in the images and video.

Fantasia and poodle – via Instagram @fantasia

The attention also overshadowed what Fantasia actually wanted to celebrate. She said the new dog came from the same breeder as her first poodle and described the puppy as worth the expense.

Fantasia, who won the third season of “American Idol,” has faced public attention surrounding her appearance throughout her career. This time, however, she wasn’t announcing a makeover or discussing her body. She was simply introducing Tinker Bell.

The puppy may have been the intended star of Fantasia’s post, but her followers quickly made Fantasia’s appearance the conversation instead.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Says His Parents Received $1.7M Amid Estate Fight

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.