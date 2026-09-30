Ray J Says He Still Has Heart and Liver Problems, Brandy Vows to Help

Ray J says he still hasn't gotten his health concerns checked, prompting his sister Brandy to publicly promise continued support.

Ray J at the 2009 BET Awards. Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA. 06-28-09. (Depositphotos)

*Ray J says he still faces heart and liver problems, while admitting he has not returned for another medical evaluation.

The singer shared the troubling update during a livestream. His sister Brandy responded with reassurance and an offer to help.

“My liver is fked up. My heart is still fked up,” Ray J said, according to HotNewHipHop. “I wake up and I know it.”

“I still don’t give a f*. I still haven’t went and got it checked.”

Ray J Speaks Bluntly About His Health

Ray J also spoke bluntly about his fears surrounding what could happen if his health worsens.

“Eventually, like, n****s is gonna die. What else is gonna happen?” he said. “The ambulance is gonna come, and hopefully we make it through.”

His comments follow a difficult year involving heart problems. Ray J was hospitalized in January after experiencing severe pneumonia and chest pain. EURweb previously reported that his mother, Sonja Norwood, said doctors diagnosed him with cardiomyopathy after performing an angiogram.

Norwood pushed back against suggestions that her son had fabricated his medical crisis. She said his condition required medication, rest, and following medical advice.

Ray J later returned to public appearances and participated in combat-sports events.

His remarks suggest he remains concerned about his health despite continuing those activities. However, his statements about his liver reflect his own account.

Brandy – Getty Images

Brandy Promises to Help Her Brother

Brandy responded directly after her brother shared his update.

“You’re fine Bro!!! I am gonna continue to help take care of you,” she wrote.

Her message adds another chapter to the siblings’ public support for each other. Brandy has previously stood beside Ray J during health struggles.

Ray J’s latest update leaves one major concern unresolved: he says he knows something is wrong but has not yet seen a doctor.

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