Bought It at Goodwill? Experts Say Clean These 7 Items First

From clothing and kitchenware to stuffed animals and furniture, secondhand bargains may need some attention before settling into your home.

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*A great Goodwill find can save money, but experts recommend adding one more step before using that secondhand bargain: clean it.

Pre-owned goods come with histories shoppers rarely know. Cleaning certain purchases can remove dirt, odors, allergens, and other residue left from previous use.

The U.S. Sun highlighted seven categories that deserve attention after a thrift-store shopping trip.

Start With Clothing, Shoes and Linens

Wash secondhand clothing before wearing it whenever the care instructions allow. Goodwill Industries of South Florida CEO David Landsberg also recommends disinfecting shoes and accessories appropriately for their materials.

Bedding and linens deserve similar treatment. Experts cited by The U.S. Sun also recommend inspecting these purchases for possible signs of bed bugs before bringing them inside.

Goodwill’s national donation guidelines ask donors to wash or dry-clean clothing before donating. Still, shoppers should not assume every secondhand garment arrives freshly cleaned.

Parker, Colorado, USA – July 8, 2014: Goodwill retail store and donation center serves customers and awaits donors at the back of the store. (iStock)

Don’t Forget Toys and Kitchen Finds

Stuffed animals can collect dust and other residue during previous use or storage. Machine-wash toys when their labels permit it and make sure they dry thoroughly.

Secondhand dishes, utensils and other kitchenware also need cleaning before touching food. Follow cleaning instructions appropriate for each material, particularly delicate or vintage pieces.

Home décor belongs on the list, too. Many glass, ceramic and metal finds can handle cleaning with warm water and dish soap.

Upholstered Furniture Needs Extra Attention

Secondhand upholstered furniture presents a bigger cleaning challenge. Sofas, chairs and other fabric-covered pieces can hold dust, odors and debris deep within their upholstery. Inspect furniture carefully before taking it home. Then use a cleaning method designed for that specific upholstery instead of treating every fabric the same way.

The advice doesn’t mean every thrift-store purchase contains harmful bacteria or pests. It reflects a simple reality: shoppers usually don’t know where secondhand goods have been.

That mystery doesn’t have to ruin the thrill of finding a bargain. A careful inspection and proper cleaning can make that Goodwill score feel much more ready for its new home.

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