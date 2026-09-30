Druski Turns Viral Skits into Bigger Hollywood Bets | VIDEO

The TIME100 Next honoree says reinvesting his earnings and stretching characters beyond social media are central to his comedy ambitions.

Druski has turned Viral Skits into Bigger Hollywood Bets – enhanced screenshot

*Comedian and content creator Druski has landed on the 2026 TIME100 Next list while revealing the strategy behind a career that has expanded from social-media sketches into television, major advertising campaigns, awards-show hosting and movies.

The 32-year-old, born Drew Desbordes, now commands more than 30 million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, TIME reports.

But the bigger story behind those numbers is what Druski does after a sketch catches fire: he looks for ways to turn the idea into something larger.

“With anything I’m given, I want to make the most out of this situation that I have at hand,” Druski told TIME.

That mindset has become the engine of his expansion, turning viral comedy into opportunities that can live well beyond a social-media feed.

From Viral Pastor to Netflix Series

One example has been unfolding in plain sight.

In January, EURweb reported on Druski’s viral megachurch parody, which featured the comedian as a designer-clad pastor at the fictional Collect & Praise Ministries. The elaborate production lampooned prosperity-gospel excess, complete with Druski suspended above his congregation and later counting money.

The character didn’t stay online. Druski revived the pastor while hosting the 2026 BET Awards, and TIME now reports that the character anchors an upcoming series, “Collect & Praise.”

The project was originally intended for Druski’s YouTube channel before Netflix picked it up.

“I’m such a fan of upgrading everything that I’m trying to achieve,” he told TIME. “Why can’t I take the money and try to recreate this in a bigger universe?”

Druski said he reinvests much of what he earns into producing increasingly ambitious content.

Druski Wants More Than Internet Fame

That strategy comes as his reach widens beyond the platforms that made him famous. Druski has appeared in two Super Bowl commercials, hosted the BET Awards and mounted live comedy tours.

He’s also expanding his film résumé, including “The Catch,” a baseball romantic comedy with Chris Pine and Emma Stone that TIME says is due next spring.

His ambitions aren’t exactly modest.

“You’re looking at the modern-day Eddie Murphy or the modern-day Kevin Hart,” Druski told TIME.

EURweb has already documented some evidence of that expansion. The Druski-hosted BET Awards posted BET’s biggest audience growth in years, with the network reporting 2.6 million viewers across 12 Paramount networks and an 18% increase from the previous year.

Comedy Can Still Bring Heat

Scaling his comedy has also increased the scrutiny.

TIME revisited Druski’s “How Conservative Women in America Act” sketch and a separate football-player parody that drew criticism from professional athletes over its treatment of concussion and CTE-related issues.

Druski defended his broader comedic approach without positioning himself as a political voice.

“My type of comedy is to show sometimes how things are right in front of us,” he told TIME. “Comedy comes from real-life things.”

On the political implications of his work, he was more succinct: “I’m not no politician. I’m just a funny guy.”

For Druski, the next phase appears to be about proving that “funny” can travel anywhere—social media, television, live stages and movie screens. The TIME100 Next recognition arrives as the comedian tests just how far the characters that built his audience can take him.

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