MC Lyte Teases New Music, Acting and Directing Projects

The hip-hop pioneer is recording again with Warryn Campbell while preparing new acting and directing projects ahead of her Rock Hall induction.

MC Lyte / Getty

*MC Lyte may be headed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she isn’t treating the honor like a career finale. The hip-hop pioneer has returned to the studio with producer Warryn Campbell while expanding her work in Hollywood.

“I’m in the studio right now with Warryn Campbell. We’re talking about what’s next,” Lyte told AllHipHop. “And, you know, I’m excited about it.”

Lyte stopped short of announcing a new album, single, or release date. However, another collaboration with Campbell extends a partnership that produced her 2024 album, “1 of 1.”

Campbell executive produced that project, which marked Lyte’s first studio album in nine years. She previously described “1 of 1” as “sort of a second coming of age” during an interview with Grammy.com.

MC Lyte/Getty

Now, Lyte says the creative process itself keeps pulling her back into the studio.

“Anytime I get the chance to put down the rest of the world and go in the studio,” she told AllHipHop. “And then pick up the world when I come back out, I am joyful.”

Music isn’t her only focus. Lyte also revealed that she’s developing additional work in Hollywood, although she didn’t disclose specific titles or release dates.

“There’s some acting stuff coming up, some directing that I’m doing. So I’m just excited,” she said.

The projects arrive as Lyte prepares for another major career milestone. She will receive the Musical Influence Award during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles.

Rather than slowing down before that celebration, Lyte sounds focused on what comes afterward.

“We are just overflowing with things to do,” she told AllHipHop. “So, the to-do list is long, Chuck.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jay-Z Accuser Recants Sexual Assault Claims, Says She Never Met Him

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.