Former Wendy’s Worker Gets 12 Years After Stabbing Coworker in the Head

Tichina Marshall pleaded guilty to attempted murder after prosecutors said she threatened the same coworker weeks before the brutal workplace attack.

Screenshot of Tichina Marshall/Vermilion County Mugshots/Facebook



*Tichina Marshall will spend 12 years in prison for stabbing a Wendy’s coworker in the head during a violent workplace confrontation, Us Weekly reports.

The 29-year-old Danville, Illinois, woman pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to attempted first-degree murder, according to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office. Judge Karen E. Wall handed down the sentence immediately.

The attack happened May 26, 2025, at a Wendy’s restaurant on North Vermilion Street in Danville. Prosecutors said the victim was speaking with a manager inside a small office when Marshall entered carrying a knife.

“I am going to kill you,” Marshall told the coworker, according to prosecutors. She then struck the victim at least twice in the face and once on top of the head.

Indianapolis, US – June 7, 2016: Wendy’s Retail Location.

Police arrived and found the victim “bleeding uncontrollably, and nearly unconscious,” the prosecutor’s office said. The victim suffered a three-centimeter-deep stab wound to the head and a fractured skull. Surveillance cameras captured the attack.

The violence did not mark Marshall’s first threat against the victim. Prosecutors said Marshall threatened to kill the same coworker about one month earlier while both women worked at Wendy’s. Authorities have not publicly disclosed what caused the conflict.

Marshall originally faced attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Us Weekly reports. Prosecutors dropped the aggravated battery charge as part of her guilty plea.

“While no sentence can undo the lasting effects caused by this defendant, this prison sentence reflects the violent nature of this attack,” State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said. She added that the sentence also reflects “the devastating injuries suffered by the victim.”

Marshall must serve 85% of her 12-year prison term. She will also complete three years of mandatory supervised release after leaving prison.

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