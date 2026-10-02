Snoop Dogg Tells Chaka Khan Why His Biopic Hits So Close to Home | WATCH

The rapper says making “Snoop” gives him an emotional chance to bring his late mother Beverly Tate and brother Bing Worthington “back to life.”

Snoop Dogg and Chaka Khan – via TikTok

*Snoop Dogg’s upcoming biopic is recreating more than his rise from Long Beach to hip-hop superstardom — it’s giving him an emotional reunion with two family members he has lost.

The rapper unexpectedly popped up on FaceTime while longtime friend Chaka Khan was being interviewed by People. After Snoop revealed that he was shooting his biopic, Khan asked how the experience was making him feel.

“You know what, I get to bring my mother back to life. I get to bring my brother back to life. That’s what I’m getting, that emotional uplift of bringing them back to life again,” Snoop told People.

“That’s beautiful. That’s the beauty of it, baby. That’s the beauty. They’re always with us,” Khan responded.

Snoop Dogg & mom Beverly Tate / Instagram

Snoop Has Already Said Goodbye to Both

Snoop’s mother, Beverly Tate, died at age 70 in October 2021. EURweb reported at the time that the rapper announced her passing after previously asking fans to pray for her during an undisclosed health struggle.

His younger brother, Bing Worthington, died at 44 in February 2024. In one of Snoop’s tributes, he wrote, “u bac with moms.”

Those losses give his new comments about recreating both relatives on screen considerably more weight.

Lauren London Will Bring Beverly Tate to the Screen

EURweb has also been following the movie’s development. In August, we reported that Lauren London was cast as Beverly Tate, with Jonathan Daviss portraying the younger Snoop.

Universal Pictures has set “Snoop” for an Aug. 6, 2027 theatrical release. Craig Brewer is directing the film, which Snoop is producing alongside Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker.

For Snoop, however, the production clearly reaches beyond revisiting career milestones.

His brief conversation with Khan revealed what audiences won’t necessarily see in casting announcements: making a movie about his own life means watching people he loved — and lost — become part of his world again, at least while the cameras are rolling.

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RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Snoop Dogg’s Beloved Mother (Beverly Tate) Has Died – She was 70

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