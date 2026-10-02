Ginger Shots Are Everywhere — But Do They Actually Work?

Ginger may help with nausea, inflammation and menstrual cramps, but experts say those trendy wellness shots aren't a cure-all.

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*Ginger shots promise a concentrated dose of one of the world’s best-known medicinal spices, but their potential benefits come with some important caveats.

“Ginger shots are becoming more popular among wellness enthusiasts as they give a quick source of concentrated bioactive compounds,” dietitian Tamar Samuels told Prevention.

Ginger contains gingerol, one of the compounds responsible for its distinctive flavor and potential health effects.

“Gingerol and other compounds in ginger help combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation,” Samuels explained.

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Research supports some anti-inflammatory effects, although scientists continue studying their clinical significance. Ginger may also help settle certain types of nausea.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says research suggests ginger may help pregnancy-related nausea and vomiting. Evidence remains less certain for nausea caused by chemotherapy, while most studies haven’t found benefits for motion sickness.

Ginger may also provide some relief from menstrual cramps. NCCIH says research suggests ginger supplements might reduce the severity of menstrual pain.

Studies have also explored ginger’s possible effects on blood sugar and metabolic health. However, readers shouldn’t treat a ginger shot as diabetes treatment.

A 2026 analysis indexed by PubMed found ginger supplementation reduced fasting blood sugar and HbA1c among people with type 2 diabetes.

There’s another catch behind many ginger-shot claims. Researchers frequently study measured doses of ginger or ginger supplements rather than the bottled wellness shots consumers buy. That means evidence supporting ginger doesn’t automatically prove every commercial ginger shot provides the same benefits.

Ginger can also cause heartburn, diarrhea, stomach discomfort and mouth or throat irritation. NCCIH advises people taking medications to discuss herbal products with their healthcare providers. Prevention also recommends checking bottled shots for added sugar.

Dr. Yoshua Quinones offered perhaps the simplest advice for anyone considering making ginger shots a daily habit. “Everything in moderation.”

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