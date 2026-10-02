Sunny Hostin Challenges Cornell Rape Case Reporting as Investigation Reopens | WATCH

The former sex-crimes prosecutor says the original evidence explains why charges were declined, as new claims trigger a grand jury and state review.

Sunny Hostin weighs in on the Cornell case – via eurAI

*Sunny Hostin is challenging how the explosive Cornell University sexual-assault case has been portrayed, arguing that the accuser’s original 2024 police statement presented prosecutors with significant legal obstacles — even as newly surfaced allegations have prompted authorities to reopen the criminal investigation.

The “View” co-host and former prosecutor addressed the case Tuesday, after seven current and former Cornell students were accused in a civil lawsuit of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman identified as Jane Doe at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024.

Hostin told viewers she had read Doe’s original statement and questioned whether prosecutors could have brought criminal charges based on that account.

TMZ characterized her comments as defending the accused men, but Hostin’s argument centered on the evidence available to prosecutors at the time and New York’s consent laws.

"The View" host Sunny Hostin stands up for accused Cornell gang rape defendants.



🎥: ABC pic.twitter.com/4wo46PXsQU — TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2026

Hostin Points to Original Police Statement

Hostin said the original account described voluntary drinking, ketamine use and consensual sexual activity, while also noting that three of the seven accused men allegedly never touched Doe.

ABC News subsequently obtained Doe’s 2024 statement and reported Wednesday that she told Cornell police the encounter “felt like coercion” and described instances in which she declined certain proposed sexual acts. ABC News

That distinction matters. Hostin argued that voluntary intoxication does not automatically eliminate someone’s legal capacity to consent under New York law. She also emphasized that the original statement and allegations contained in the new civil lawsuit are not identical.

The lawsuit alleges Doe was drugged and sexually assaulted while incapacitated. Attorneys for at least some defendants have denied the allegations.

DA Reopens Cornell Investigation

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten initially declined criminal charges, saying the information available in 2024 did not support prosecution.

That decision is now being revisited.

Van Houten has reopened the investigation and intends to present the matter to a grand jury. He has also said that evidence contained in the lawsuit — including a widely circulated Snapchat screenshot — was not previously available to his office, according to ABC News.

Doe’s attorney disputes the suggestion that her new allegations materially depart from what she originally told authorities.

No criminal charges against the seven men had been announced as of the latest reporting.

Letitia James – via YouTube screenshot

New York Reviewing Cornell’s Response

The controversy has also moved beyond the criminal investigation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office will review Cornell’s handling of the 2024 case, a spokesperson told PIX11. The review follows Gov. Kathy Hochul’s call for an independent examination of the university’s response.

Cornell maintains that it investigated the allegations through its Title IX process, imposed expulsions and suspensions, banned Chi Phi from campus and provided its investigative information to prosecutors.

The reopened case now puts Hostin’s central point under a brighter spotlight: what prosecutors believed they could prove from the evidence in 2024 is not necessarily the same question they will confront with evidence available in 2026.

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