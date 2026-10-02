Johnny Depp Faces the Ghosts of Christmas in Official ‘Ebenezer’ Trailer

Ti West's dark reimagining of Ebenezer Scrooge also stars Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley and Tramell Tillman.

Johnny Depp as Ebenezer/Paramount Pictures

*Johnny Depp transforms into Ebenezer Scrooge in the official trailer for “Ebenezer,” Ti West’s new spin on the Christmas classic. Paramount Pictures releases the film exclusively in theaters this November.

The trailer finds Scrooge committed to his coldhearted worldview as supernatural forces close in. Ian McKellen appears as Jacob Marley, who warns of what’s coming. Three spirits will soon force Scrooge to confront his past, present and future.

PEOPLE notes that West adapts Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol” with his own filmmaking sensibilities. He previously directed the horror films “X,” “Pearl” and “MaXXXine.”

Depp’s transformation is the trailer’s most striking element. Heavy aging makeup, thinning gray hair and period costuming make him nearly disappear into the role. The film also marks a Hollywood return. “Ebenezer” will be his first major studio release since 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” In the meantime, he starred in the French film “Jeanne du Barry” and directed “Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.”

Johnny Depp as Ebenezer at San Diego Comic Con

A source previously told PEOPLE the project “felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for Depp. “He’s back in a character role, which he loves,” the source said. The source also called it “a very special project for him.”

Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin and Daisy Ridley join the cast. Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman and McKellen also star. Nathaniel Halpern wrote the screenplay, and Emma Watts produced.

Paramount is keeping its new interpretation under wraps. The studio’s synopsis offers one promise: “The name you know, the story you don’t.”

EURweb previously reported that Depp surprised San Diego Comic-Con attendees dressed as Scrooge. He later appeared at Paramount’s Hall H presentation, where audiences saw footage from the film.

Depp has another studio project ahead. He stars opposite Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline in “Day Drinker,” arriving in March 2027. EURweb recently covered the film’s first teaser.

“Ebenezer” arrives exclusively in theaters Nov. 13, 2026. Watch the official trailer below.

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