Johnny Depp Unveils New ‘Ebenezer’ Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con After Surprise Fan Appearance | WATCH

The Ti West-directed reimagining of Ebenezer Scrooge arrives in theaters this November with an all-star cast.

Johnny Depp as Ebenezer at San Diego Comic Con

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*Johnny Depp made an unexpected appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, giving fans an early look at his latest transformation before unveiling a new trailer for “Ebenezer.”

The actor surprised attendees at the convention’s “Ebenezer’s Office” activation before introducing the film’s newest footage during Paramount Pictures’ presentation in Hall H. The appearance marked a major promotional moment for the upcoming feature, which reimagines one of literature’s most recognizable characters.

Scheduled to arrive in theaters this November, “Ebenezer” casts Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge in a fresh take on the classic Charles Dickens figure. The studio is teasing the project with the tagline: “The name you know, the story you don’t.”

The film is directed by horror filmmaker Ti West, whose previous work includes the “X” trilogy. Nathaniel Halpern wrote the screenplay, while producer Emma Watts leads the project alongside a team of executive producers that includes West, David Reid, Adam Bohling, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary.

Johnny Depp as Ebenezer/Paramount Pictures

Depp is joined by an ensemble cast featuring Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Charlie Murphy. Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen also appear in the film.

While Paramount has not revealed many plot details, the studio is positioning the movie as a new interpretation of Scrooge rather than a traditional adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” The latest trailer offers another glimpse at Depp’s portrayal of the iconic miser ahead of the film’s November release.

Fans who missed the Comic-Con presentation can expect the newly released trailer to offer the clearest look yet at West’s vision for the classic character and Depp’s return to the big screen in one of the holiday season’s most anticipated releases. Watch the clip below.

“Ebenezer” hits theaters on Nov. 13, 2026.

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