Your smartphone’s charging port can connect to storage, screens, audio gear, controllers and specialized equipment.

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*Your phone’s USB-C port is quietly becoming one of the most useful tools for entertainment.

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Beyond charging, the right accessories turn it into a hub for bigger screens, better audio, smoother gaming and easier content creation. Per Engadget, here are 8 things your phone’s USB-C port can do:

Power source: A compatible phone can send power through USB-C to another device. It can charge a second phone, smartwatch or wireless earbuds when you need a quick boost during a long streaming session or late-night game.

Move large files: USB-C flash drives transfer large files directly from your phone. A memory-card reader handles SD and microSD cards, giving photographers and videographers a fast way to move footage without relying on the cloud.

Bigger screen: Some phones connect directly to monitors or TVs through USB-C. An HDMI adapter links the display while a USB-C hub adds extra ports, so you can watch movies or stream shows on a much larger screen.

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Easier typing: A physical keyboard plugs into compatible smartphones via USB-C. It makes writing scripts, long emails or social posts far easier than tapping on a touchscreen.

Upgrade recordings: External microphones connect through USB-C and deliver clearer sound than the phone’s built-in mic. Creators get better audio for videos, interviews, podcasts and other content.

Wired audio: USB-C headphones restore a wired listening option for people who prefer not to use Bluetooth. Older 3.5mm headphones also work with the right adapter, keeping your music or movie soundtracks reliable.

Better gaming setup: USB-C links compatible phones to wired game controllers and reduces wireless latency. Mobile controllers add physical buttons around the phone, creating a handheld-console feel for on-the-go gaming.

Specialized tools: The port also supports specialized gear. Smartphone endoscope cameras help inspect tight spaces, while portable ultrasound devices let medical workers carry equipment into remote settings.

One important limit remains: USB-C does not guarantee every phone supports every feature. The phone, cable, and accessory must all match the needed function. Still, that small port now acts as an expansion point. It multiplies what your smartphone can do for watching, creating, gaming, and listening.

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