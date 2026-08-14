Zendaya’s Hair Evolution Has Become A Story Of Its Own

Zendaya at the Critics Choice Awards 2020 at the Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA — Photo by Jean_Nelson. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Zendaya has spent years transforming her hair, but the changes have come to represent more than a new look for the actor.

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From blonde and red shades to a short bixie, her hairstyles have become visual markers of different moments in her life. Zendaya recently opened up about that evolution and the challenges that shaped her relationship with her hair.

“My different hair colors and cuts are like markers of different eras of my life,” she told Vogue.

One of those eras came in 2024, when Zendaya was promoting “Dune: Part Two” and “Challengers” during back-to-back press tours. She wanted each film’s red-carpet appearances to have its own identity, leading her to make a major change.

Zendaya (Gilbert Flores-Variety-Getty Images)

“I had to figure out how I would differentiate between the two red carpets and make them feel really different,” she said. “That’s why we decided to go blonde—I had never been blonde before.”

Her experimentation continued afterward. She went red, embraced shorter styles and eventually debuted a bixie, a haircut that falls between a bob and pixie. The style became popular with salon clients looking to recreate Zendaya’s look.

But her hair journey also carries memories from much earlier in her career. As a young television performer, Zendaya said she encountered a problem familiar to many young Black women: finding people on set who understood how to properly care for her curls.

“When I was younger, I was on television, and I had an experience I think a lot of young women, especially young Black women, go through, which was not really understanding how to care for it on set and not having the right kind of people looking after my curls.”

After suffering significant heat damage, Zendaya shifted her priorities toward repairing her hair and encouraging healthy growth.

Her beauty evolution now accompanies one of the busiest periods of her career. She has been promoting “The Drama,” “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” with “Dune: Part Three” still ahead.

Zendaya has also expanded her beauty profile through Prada Beauty. She is the face of Prada Paradoxe Sweet Chemistry, a fragrance featuring blackcurrant syrup and neroli.

“My first introduction to the Prada fragrances was through one of my best friends,” she said. “He wears Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Intense and I would always love it when I smelled it on him. I decided to test it out at the 2025 Met Gala, and I kept getting compliments on it, so it became my signature scent.”

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