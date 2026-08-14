Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Daughter Gets Majority Of Estate

The agreement follows a legal battle over the late actor’s estate and financial provisions for his widow.

Pamela Warner and Malcolm Jamal Warner

*Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s daughter could receive the majority of his remaining estate under a proposed settlement involving her representatives and his mother, Pamela Warner.

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According to TMZ, Pamela said the agreement would provide for her granddaughter’s college tuition while giving the child most of what remains in Malcolm’s trust and estate. The arrangement still needs a judge’s approval before it takes effect.

The proposed resolution comes after Malcolm’s widow, Tenisha Warner, accused Pamela of mishandling her daughter’s inheritance. Pamela now says the settlement addresses those concerns and serves the child’s interests.

“Recent claims that Pamela sought to prevent her granddaughter from receiving financial support are untrue,” Pamela said.

Tenisha Warner and Malcolm Jamal Warner – via Facebook

She also maintained that Malcolm took care in arranging his affairs before his death. Pamela acknowledged that his trust named her, his father, and his sister, while noting that Malcolm separately made substantial provisions for Tenisha and their daughter. According to Pamela, those separate provisions were worth millions of dollars.

Tenisha’s own legal claims involve money she says Malcolm owed her under their May 2022 prenuptial agreement. She sued Pamela in July, seeking access to the family trust to satisfy those alleged obligations.

Among the disputed items is a $1 million life insurance policy that Tenisha says Malcolm agreed to maintain with her as the sole beneficiary. She also alleges he failed to provide $16,000 in annual tax-free payments, fund a Roth IRA for her and pay her $5,000 monthly for her work as his chief of staff and assistant.

Tenisha calculated the outstanding obligations at $1,276,042.46. Her lawsuit also asked for interest and attorney’s fees and sought to stop Pamela from distributing trust assets during the dispute.

Malcolm died at 54 after drowning while vacationing in Costa Rica on July 20, 2025. Tenisha filed her lawsuit exactly one year later.

Pamela says Tenisha was not involved in negotiating the settlement. She remains “hopeful that all parties will support the resolution.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Claims Actor Never Fulfilled Prenup Agreement in New Lawsuit

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