NewsBits: Lionel Richie Roasts Chris Brown (or Did He?), Papoose Sends Remy Ma a Cease and Desist, NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Fires Back | WATCH

Chris Brown laughs off Richie’s jail joke as Papoose goes legal and YoungBoy’s family feud erupts.

Lionel Richie (Jeremychanphotography-Getty Images)

*During a recent Phoenix-area stop on Lionel Richie’s “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, the 77-year-old singer brought up Usher and Chris Brown’s current co-headlining stadium run.

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“Usher… Chris Brown… see they try to do something new,” Richie told the crowd. “The Commodores with Earth, Wind & Fire, we were doing that back 40 years ago. Only difference is… between then and now… we didn’t go to jail.”

Ouch.

Richie followed by describing his generation as “fine Christian men” and joking about an era before Instagram and TikTok gave people instant platforms to post their business.

Brown, 37, apparently took the veteran’s jab in stride. He responded to a circulating clip on Instagram with laughing-crying emojis and wrote, “damn unk. We love ya paw paw.”

Singer Tank was less amused. He publicly defended Brown and Usher, 47, arguing that elders should support the next generation and declaring that the two R&B stars “are doing something that has NEVER been done before.” Meanwhile, Usher has not publicly responded.

Lionel Richie calls out Chris Brown and Usher for their Stadium Tour during his concert:



“ Usher.. Chris Brown….see they try to do something new.



The Commodores with Earth, Wind & Fire, we were doing that back 40 years ago.



Only difference is….. between then and now….… pic.twitter.com/ssBu3mR5AO — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 13, 2026

Papoose Sends Remy Ma a Cease and Desist

Remy Ma apparently hit a nerve with “W.Y.F.L.” — short for “Why You F***ing Lying.”

The freestyle takes aim at estranged husband Papoose, including his ghostwriting claims, bedroom skills and relationship with boxer Claressa Shields. Remy has also performed the track publicly, including at Angie Martinez’s BBQ.

Papoose responded with lawyers instead of bars.

Legal documents show attorney Shelley Albert sent a cease-and-desist letter April 18 to Remy’s attorney, Diane Bowman, in connection with the couple’s ongoing divorce case, “Willie Shamele Mackie v. Reminisce Mackie.”

Papoose’s legal team accused Remy of releasing a recording filled with “profane, insulting, and highly negative remarks” intended to publicly embarrass him.

The letter specifically cited lyrics disputing claims that Papoose wrote Remy’s hits and bars directed at Shields.

His camp also argued the public attacks were inappropriate because the estranged couple had been working toward non-disparagement agreements. The letter warned that airing their personal conflict publicly could cause emotional harm to their young daughter.

The demand: remove the song from the internet.

For a breakup already playing out publicly, the cease-and-desist signals that the battle between Remy and Papoose has moved well beyond rap bars and social media.

NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Fires Back

NBA YoungBoy’s fractured relationship with his mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, has taken another ugly public turn.

During an appearance on “Open Thoughts,” YoungBoy said his mother had been a source of his previous anger and suggested the two might never speak again, although he said he still loves her from afar.

“A lot of people don’t know how the relationship was,” he said. “This stuff behind the scenes, stupid ass hoe spitting my grandma’s face. These stupid ass b#### that spit in my face before,” YoungBoy said while discussing years of alleged behind-the-scenes conflict.

Gaulden responded on Instagram by accusing her son of being an absent father who does not speak to his own children. She also posted a warning telling him to keep her name out of his mouth.

Part of their disagreement involved confusion surrounding an interview with Funny Marco. YoungBoy accused his mother of falsely claiming she had been present. Gaulden initially said she was there before acknowledging she had confused it with another interview.

Their relationship has not always been this hostile. Gaulden previously defended her son during his dispute with Kodak Black surrounding Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather’s 2020 arrest.

This time, however, mother and son are airing their grievances themselves.

Between Lionel Richie’s viral roast, Papoose bringing lawyers into his conflict with Remy Ma and NBA YoungBoy trading deeply personal accusations with his mother, today’s NewsBits deliver generational shade, relationship warfare and family drama.

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Remy Ma and Papoose Divorce Gets Messy on Social Media | WATCH

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