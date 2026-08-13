The Pulse of Entertainment: Jazz Guitarist ‘dee’ Brown Releases ‘Summer Cruise’ on Innervision | WATCH

Detroit jazz guitarist dee Brown channels summer, classic cars and the Woodward Dream Cruise on his new single “Summer Cruise” from his upcoming album.

Two-time Grammy Award nominated dee Brown.

“I wanted to put that car in it, a 1958 Cadillac, the jewel of the whole video,” said Jazz guitarist dee Brown (Demitris Edwards Brown) with a laugh when we were discussing the music video to his new single “Summer Cruise” (Innervision Records). “It represents something in Detroit that happens in August. Detroit is known for cars on Woodard Blvd. People line-up on the side of the road…there’s carnivals, jugglers, concerts… The world comes to model these cars…Model Ts, Porsches, concept cars, and people make their own cars! It goes to four or five cities then back into Detroit. Its (the music video) a lot of AI…but it tells what goes on.”

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So, that’s the feeling you get from dee’s new single “Summer Cruise.” That feeling of driving down the highway with windows open, the air blowing, the sun shining and the music sounding just perfect for the “cruise.”

“I was talking to my son, and I asked him, ‘What can I do to promote the single?’ and he said, ‘A video’,” dee said about how the high-spirited music video came to be. “…I wanted to do a video that represented the Woodard Dream Cruise with all the cars. To represent a good time…summertime. The winters here are brutal…but in the summer…the river front comes to life.”

Eastman Guitar-endorsed musician dee Brown releases new single ‘Summer Cruising’ (Innervision Records)

The single is from his upcoming Innervision Records’ album release, “Living the Good Life.” The single has assistance from Grammy winning bass player Mel Brown, drummer Michael White, Blake Aaron on rhythm guitar, Michael Parlett on sax, and Carnell Harrell on keyboard. The album will be his seventh.

“All the musicians I picked because I’ve worked with them in the past,” the Detroit native pointed out when I asked.

Blake Aaron also wrote and produced “Summer Cruise.” Aaron is a nine-time #1 Billboard chart-topper. In addition, dee brown has 13-time Grammy nominated Tyries Rolfe arranging the strings.

“The song is written by Blake Aaron my label mate,” dee Brown pointed out as we continued to talk about the single. “He brought the melody…I wanted that cruise feel, to represent Detroit.”

Brown has released six albums since his solo debut. He has garnered two Grammy Award nominations – one in 2014 and then in 2022. He streams on Spotify at five million and as a musician he has shared the stage with George Benson, Al Jarreau, Stephanie Mills, Gerald Albright, Mindi Abair, Paul Brown, The Ohio Players, Najee, Jeffrey Osborne, and many more.

“I want to give a shout-out to Eastman Guitars,” he said.

I asked if they made a signature guitar for him and he said, “No, they ‘endorse’ me…they are endorsing my performance dates until the end of the year!” www.Innervisionrecords.com www.deeBrownJazz.com

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as a professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California, and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist, and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations). EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII) was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999 to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday, April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase, and an International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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