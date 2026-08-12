Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Targeted in Repeated Threats Outside Headquarters

Authorities are investigating a reported pattern of threats against the Roc Nation executive dating back several months.

Desiree Perez/YouTube screenshot

*Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez is reportedly the target of an ongoing harassment investigation after a man allegedly threatened her outside the company’s Manhattan offices.

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The latest encounter happened Monday evening in Chelsea, where Perez was reportedly confronted near Roc Nation’s West 26th Street headquarters, the New York Post reports.

“You are going to die,” the man allegedly told her, according to law enforcement sources cited by the publication. A representative for Perez contacted police following the incident.

Investigators reportedly believe the same man may be linked to other threats involving Perez that date back to May. Sources said threatening material tied to Perez and Roc Nation has also appeared online and in music lyrics.

Jay Z & Desiree Perez (Getty)

Police have reportedly identified a possible homeless suspect who is known in both Manhattan and the Bronx. Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive. The investigation into the reported threats remains active, with no suspect in custody.

Perez, 56, has spent years helping shape Roc Nation’s business and entertainment operations. She became CEO in 2019 after previously serving as the company’s chief operating officer, per her bio. Perez has spoken about the confidence required to reach leadership positions in an industry historically dominated by men. In a 2022 interview with REVOLT, she said being strong is important, but emphasized that strength can look different for everyone.

“What strength represents to them is their version of that definition versus someone else’s,” Perez said. “So, I mean stronger — and strong as in whomever you are in the room with. I said, ‘confidence’ because you just can’t be afraid.”

She also summed up her approach more simply: “You have to have confidence. And you have to be strong.”

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