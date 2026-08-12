Walmart Bans Influencer Damon Darling from Stores Nationwide | VIDEO

The influencer says his content has changed, but Walmart maintains the ban is unrelated to his charitable videos.

*Damon Darling says his days of filming inside Walmart are over after an Ohio store dispute ended with a permanent companywide ban, the New York Post reports.

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The influencer, who has built an audience of more than 10 million, posted video showing an employee telling him to leave while he was attempting to pay for customers’ groceries. “I’m just buying people’s groceries!” Darling said.

He argued that another manager had already permitted him to film the giveaway. After being kicked out of the store, a police officer told Darling that the restriction applied well beyond that single location.

“That is a life ban from Walmart,” the officer said.

Darling was also told the ban covered Sam’s Club and Murphy gas stations. The clip quickly drew millions of views, with some followers criticizing Walmart and calling for a boycott.

Walmart, however, says the latest grocery giveaways are not the reason Darling is no longer welcome.

“Mr. Darling has repeatedly violated our policies through disruptive behavior and trespassing, unrelated to any charitable giving,” the company said.

Darling later acknowledged on “TMZ Live” that his earlier videos may explain Walmart’s position.

Before his content shifted toward helping strangers, he frequently used Walmart as the setting for prank videos. Those clips reportedly included tossing merchandise and dumping milk on himself. Darling says his content has since shifted toward positive interactions, such as paying it forward.

“I’m just helping people’s heart out,” he said during the Ohio incident.

Darling also indicated that he plans to respect Walmart’s decision and will not continue filming there. Still, he joked that losing access to the retailer creates a problem for his current style of content.

“Walmart is where the people need me. Target don’t need me, man!” he said.

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