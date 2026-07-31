Marvin Sapp Calls Roc Nation Deal a “Full Circle Moment” Ahead of New Album

The gospel veteran’s 17th album is expected this fall, with Roc Nation handling distribution and expanded marketing support.

Marvin Sapp announces street naming to honor his late wife Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp and the release of a new album titled ‘Right at His Feet,”

*Marvin Sapp says an unexpected new partnership with Roc Nation has brought his career back to one of its earliest creative relationships.

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According to uGospel, Roc Nation will distribute “Restoration,” the gospel singer’s 17th album, under a deal arranged by Stanley Brown’s Timeless Music Group and TITLE 9. The project is expected this fall, although a release date has not been announced. The first single, “He’s Not Finished,” arrives Aug. 21. Sapp co-wrote the song with Stan Jones.

“God has blown my mind during every step of my career,” Sapp said. “Partnering with Roc Nation to distribute my music is something that I would have never thought possible, yet it is another reminder that – as the scripture says – with God all things are possible.”

Marvin Sapp in the Press Room at the BET Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, on June 24, 2008. (Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo)

The agreement reconnects Sapp with Brown, who contributed as a writer and producer to Sapp’s 1999 album, “Nothing Else Matters.” The two remained in contact, but Sapp said their work together under the new arrangement carries deeper significance.

“Stanley wrote and produced on my 1999 album Nothing Else Matters and, while we’ve stayed connected, this is a full circle moment that I’m proud to be a part of,” he said.

Sapp wrote most of “Restoration,” which was produced by his longtime music director, Curtis Lindsey. Lindsey, Jones and Gus Lacy also contributed songs. He described the finished collection as emotionally grounded but musically current.

“Lyrically, it is potent and consistent with songs that resonate with the hearts, the struggles and the triumphs of the human experience,” Sapp said. “Musically, it is a refreshing, current sound with a couple of unexpected treats.”

Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini praised Sapp as an artist “whose impact spans generations.”

Brown said the partnership supports a larger effort to give Roc Nation a stronger presence in gospel and inspirational music while working with artists who carry both cultural influence and credibility.

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