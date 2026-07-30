Usher Adds Onstage Disclaimer After Viral Fan Encounter: ‘Don’t Bring Your A— Up Here’

The singer’s Birmingham remark followed days of backlash against Cheyenne, who said she never knew the surprise invitation involved Usher.

Usher tried to serenade Gabrielle Cheyenne during his show/screenshot

*Usher appears to have found a new way to avoid another viral onstage misunderstanding.

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During the Birmingham stop of the “R&B Tour,” the R&B star paused before inviting a woman to join him onstage, offering a humorous disclaimer that many fans interpreted as a response to the controversy surrounding Gabrielle Cheyenne.

“Before we get started, don’t bring your a— up here if you don’t wanna be here,” Usher told the audience. He followed the remark with another apparent nod to the online debate, joking, “God don’t like ugly. But most certainly doesn’t feel too good about pretty privilege either!”

The phrase immediately caught fans’ attention because “pretty privilege” became central to Cheyenne’s defense after her awkward appearance during Usher’s July 25 concert in Nashville.

Credit: gabrielle.cheyenne/Instagram

The singer had invited Cheyenne onstage during his performance of “Can U Handle It?,” a segment that typically features an intimate serenade. But after noticing she appeared uncomfortable, Usher abruptly ended the interaction.

“I don’t think she want to be on the stage,” he told the crowd before sending her back to her seat.

As the clip spread across social media, viewers questioned why Cheyenne accepted the invitation if she seemed so uninterested. Cheyenne fired back on Facebook, insisting the situation unfolded very differently than people assumed.

“First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you bitches will never be????” she wrote.

She explained that she and her mother were unexpectedly moved from floor seats into the VIP section before the concert, adding, “My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started!! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you hoes will never know about!!”

According to Cheyenne, no one explained she would be joining Usher onstage.

“They don’t say who you’re going up there for!!” she wrote.

Cheyenne later told TMZ that she attended the concert primarily to see Chris Brown, not Usher.

“Me solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown,” she said. “It’s nothing against Usher or anything like that, but I’m more of a Chris Brown fan than I am of Usher.”

She added that had Brown been the performer onstage, “It would’ve been a different reaction,” arguing that the internet had misread her body language.

Usher responds to viral Chris Brown fan he kicked off stage in Nashville during Mobile, Alabama show



“Before we get started, don’t bring your ass up here if you don’t wanna be here. God don’t like ugly. But he don’t certainly feel too good about pretty privilege either.” pic.twitter.com/2XUVxjuqqE — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 29, 2026

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Usher Fan Claps Back at ‘Hating H**es’ After Viral Nashville Concert Moment: ‘PRETTY PRIVILEGES’

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