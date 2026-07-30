Asm. McKinnor’s Bill Banning Drones Above Outdoor Entertainment Events Awaits Senate Decision

Asm. Tina Mckinnor

*(Via: California Black Media | by Antonio Ray Harvey) – Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Inglewood) is advancing legislation that would prohibit unauthorized drones from operating within 400 feet of large outdoor ticketed entertainment events.

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Assembly Bill 2113, titled “Aviation: Unmanned Aircraft Systems: Ticketed Entertainment Events,” passed the Senate Public Safety Committee on June 30 by a 6-0 vote and was referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The Assembly approved the bill May 18 on a bipartisan 72-0 vote, with support from 54 Democrats and 18 Republicans. AB 2113 must clear the Senate Appropriations Committee before the Legislature’s Aug. 31 deadline to remain active.

“Large, ticketed entertainment events such as concerts, festivals, and sporting events bring thousands of people into dense confined spaces, including many venues in my (California State Assembly District 61),” McKinnor said. “Unauthorized drones and activities in these settings pose a real risk to public safety and can interfere with event operations and emergency response.”

Asm. Tina McKinnor, right, introduced AB 2113 targeting unauthorized drones over large outdoor events alongside Asm. Isaac Bryan

McKinnor said the legislation would establish a state-level restriction that local authorities could enforce while preserving the federal government’s authority over U.S. airspace.

McKinnor also said, “While the Federal Government regulates airspace, local law enforcement is responsible for protecting public safety on the ground, yet current law does not provide a clear state-level prohibition addressing this issue. AB 2113 creates a straightforward prohibition on operating unauthorized drones within 400 feet of or directly above a large outdoor ticketed entertainment venue.”

Under the bill, the restriction would apply to outdoor professional music, sporting or performing arts events held at venues with capacities of at least 1,000 people. The venues must have gated entrances or other barriers restricting public access, and admission must require a ticket or similar license issued by the venue operator.

Each violation would be an infraction punishable by a $500 fine.

McKinnor, who chairs the Assembly Select Committee on the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Los Angeles County Legislative Delegation, said the restrictions are particularly important as California prepares to host major international gatherings, including the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

McKinnor also cited major live entertainment festivals, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley, La Onda, the Stagecoach Festival, Beyond Wonderland SoCal and the Aftershock Festival. Together, those events attract hundreds of thousands of attendees annually.

“AB 2113 protects the intellectual property rights of artists and addresses a growing public safety gap at public events due to the growing use of drones across California,” said McKinnor, a member of the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC).

Live Nation Entertainment, which is sponsoring the bill, supports the proposed restrictions. The company promotes concerts, operates venues, provides ticketing services through Ticketmaster and manages artists.

Josh Stevens, senior manager of government affairs for Live Nation, described AB 2113 as “a necessary and significant improvement on public safety regulations.”

“Last year alone, we welcomed millions of fans to Live Nation events across thousands of concerts,” Stevens said. “Modern technology such as drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles presents a new challenge for public safety at large events, and this bill would be a meaningful step to solving that challenge.”

However, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) has raised concerns about the bill’s potential effects on legitimate commercial drone operations.

Mason Sisk, the group’s director of government affairs, said AB 2113 would address the “disruptive use of drones,” including operations that infringe on artists’ intellectual property.

However, the trade association has asked McKinnor’s office to add an exemption for commercial flights providing services such as cargo transportation and infrastructure inspections.

AB 2113 exempts emergency and law enforcement drones during public safety operations – Photo: Antonio Ray Harvey CBM

AUVSI describes itself as the world’s largest trade association dedicated to advancing uncrewed systems and robotics. Its members include drone manufacturers and operators, public safety agencies and higher education institutions.

Sisk said AUVSI has “been having very good discussions and operating in good faith” with McKinnor’s office as it seeks language distinguishing legitimate commercial flights from drones that loiter, hover or disrupt events.

“Our issue with the bill really has to do with the distinction between the ‘loitering and hovering’ and the disruptive use of drones. So, I would ask that the committee not support the bill until we have language figured out,” Sisk told the Senate Committee on Public Safety. “I think we’re close. We’ve been working together in the last few weeks. I’m optimistic that we’ll get some language together that will suit both our needs.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has authority over the safety, use and efficiency of U.S. airspace for traditional aircraft and drones. Federal restrictions already prohibit drone operations near certain large stadiums during specified events.

California law also makes it a misdemeanor to operate a drone near an active emergency scene when doing so impedes, disrupts or prevents law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel or military personnel from performing their duties.

To address concerns raised during the legislative process, McKinnor accepted amendments narrowing the bill’s scope and exempting certain authorized operations.

The prohibition would not apply to venue-approved flights, venue employees conducting official business, regulated utility employees performing official duties or emergency personnel responding to an incident.

“My office and the sponsor have been engaging with stakeholders throughout this process, and I want to thank everyone for their patience and collaboration,” McKinnor said. “We remain committed to working in good faith as the bill moves forward to address concerns of stakeholders.”

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