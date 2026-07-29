Tennessee State AD Mikki Allen Placed on Leave

President Dwayne Tucker launched a review after receiving a no-confidence letter from several of the university’s coaches.

Dr. Mikki Allen/YouTube screenshot

*A leadership dispute involving six Tennessee State coaches has forced an immediate change at the top of the university’s athletic department.

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Athletic Director Dr. Mikki Allen has been placed on administrative leave while Tennessee State examines allegations involving his management of the program. President Dwayne Tucker said the review began after he received a May 28 letter signed by six head coaches, HBCU Gameday reports.

The coaches reportedly questioned Allen’s communication, transparency and long-term direction for the department. They also raised concerns about how resources were distributed, the pace of key decisions and worsening staff morale.

“As I continue to strive to lead with transparency, I wanted to share an update regarding a change in our athletic department,” Tucker wrote in a message to alumni.

Tennessee State University (Photo: LinkedIn/Tennessee State University)

The reported signers were football coach Reggie Barlow, men’s basketball coach Nolan Smith, women’s basketball coach Candice Dupree, softball coach Genee McGrath, track and field coach Chandra Cheeseborough and volleyball coach Donika Sutton.

Four of those coaches joined Tennessee State during Allen’s tenure, adding another layer to the dispute. Allen has overseen the athletic department since April 2020.

“I am placing TSU athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen on administrative leave effective today, pending the outcome of ongoing investigations,” Tucker said.

The personnel move creates uncertainty as Tennessee State prepares for its upcoming fall competition schedule. The university plans to appoint an interim athletic director but has not identified a replacement.

Tucker said officials would not release further information during the review.

“Because this is an active personnel matter, we cannot comment further at this time, but we remain committed to addressing this matter with appropriate seriousness and care for all parties involved,” he said.

Tennessee State has not said how long the process may take or whether Allen could eventually resume his duties.

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