NewsBits: Tupac Murder Trial Resumes, ‘Welcome to Derry’ Gets Season 2, Andrew Gillum Enters Rehab

Tupac’s decades-old murder case reaches a courtroom as HBO heads back to Derry and Gillum moves from jail into treatment.

Tupac Shakur – Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis (Getty composite)

*In today’s NewsBits, the Tupac Shakur murder trial moves into its second day with Duane “Keefe D” Davis fighting charges tied to the rapper’s 1996 killing, HBO renews “IT: Welcome to Derry” for a second season set in 1935, and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum leaves jail for court-ordered drug and alcohol treatment.

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Tupac Shakur Murder Trial Moves Into Day Two

Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas, the murder case against Duane “Keefe D” Davis is unfolding before a Nevada jury.

Davis is accused of helping plan the killing and allegedly providing the gun used in the shooting, although prosecutors do not allege that he pulled the trigger.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Tupac was shot while riding in a BMW driven by Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight near the Las Vegas Strip. The rapper later died from his injuries.

Among the notable testimony so far came from a former police officer who said he rode with Tupac to the hospital after the shooting. According to the former officer, Tupac refused to identify the person who shot him and indicated that his own circle would handle the gunman.

The trial follows decades of speculation, investigations and unanswered questions surrounding one of Hip-Hop’s most infamous killings.

If convicted, Davis faces life in prison.

“IT: Welcome to Derry” Heads Back to 1935

Apparently, one season in Derry wasn’t enough trauma.

HBO has renewed “IT: Welcome to Derry” for Season 2, with the horror series turning the clock back to 1935 and the Great Depression.

The renewal follows an eight-episode first season that became one of the top four series premieres globally in HBO Max history. The complete first season is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Season 2 will focus on the Bradley Gang massacre, another grisly event from the history of Stephen King’s fictional town.

The Bradley Gang consists of bank robbers who stop in Derry to purchase ammunition. Unfortunately for them, this is Derry, where apparently even running a simple errand can end with unspeakable supernatural horror.

The new season will also dig deeper into the mythology surrounding Pennywise and the evil that plagued the town long before the Losers’ Club entered the picture.

Brad Caleb Kane returns as showrunner, while Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti continue as executive producers alongside Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Jamie Travis and Dhana Gilbert.

HBO has not announced a Season 2 premiere date.

Andrew Gillum – mugshot

Andrew Gillum Leaves Jail for Court Ordered Rehab

Andrew Gillum is out of jail, but his freedom comes with some very specific boundaries.

A judge ordered the former Florida gubernatorial candidate released from Baldwin County Jail so he could enter Cumberland Heights Treatment Center in Nashville for drug and alcohol treatment.

Under the order, Gillum must wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain at the facility for at least 30 days or as long as necessary to complete the program.

He will not be allowed passes during intensive inpatient treatment. If he leaves without permission, the order says he will be considered an escapee and immediately arrested.

Gillum was taken back into custody earlier this month after prosecutors said he missed a random drug test and subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine during a court appearance.

His current legal troubles began in July, when Alabama authorities said he was pulled over for driving erratically. Police said they found 3 grams of methamphetamine, eight pre-rolled joints, cut straws, pipes and a bong.

Gillum faces a felony methamphetamine possession charge and two misdemeanors.

Even after successfully completing inpatient treatment, Gillum cannot simply walk out the door. The judge must be notified if he leaves the facility for any reason, and the order calls for his return to jail.

From a courtroom reckoning nearly three decades after Tupac’s death to another terrifying trip into Derry and Andrew Gillum’s closely monitored move into treatment, today’s NewsBits span Hip-Hop history, horror and real-life legal consequences.

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