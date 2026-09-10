ABC Denies ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Cancellation Report

Jimmy Kimmel at arrivals for ABC Freeform Upfront 2018, Tavern on the Green, New York, NY, May 15, 2018. Photo By: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

*Jimmy Kimmel’s nearly quarter-century run at ABC is not coming to an end — at least not yet — despite a report claiming “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will wrap for good in May 2027.

ABC Entertainment is pushing back after Page Six reported that Kimmel’s current season would be his last, citing a source who claimed, “His contract is not getting extended.”

“This information is inaccurate — any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative,” an ABC Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement reported by Yahoo.

The distinction is important: ABC has denied that the show’s ending has been decided, but the network has not announced a new deal extending Kimmel beyond his current contract.

Kimmel Is Under Contract Through May 2027

Kimmel signed a one-year extension in December 2025 that keeps him behind the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” desk through May 2027.

The 58-year-old comedian has hosted the ABC late-night show since its 2003 debut. He recently returned from his annual summer break, during which a rotating lineup of guest hosts stepped in, including Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Colman Domingo, Rosie O’Donnell, Jelly Roll and Ike Barinholtz.

His return also coincided with a major milestone: the 4,000th episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The timing naturally puts more attention on what comes next, particularly because Kimmel has previously discussed eventually leaving late-night television. But for now, ABC’s position is that reports assigning the show a May 2027 expiration date are speculation, not a confirmed cancellation.

Jimmy Kimmel Oscars (Patrick T Fallon-AFP-Getty Images)

The Show Survived a 2025 Suspension

Questions about Kimmel’s future also arrive one year after one of the most turbulent periods in the show’s history.

ABC temporarily suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in September 2025 following controversial remarks Kimmel made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The suspension sparked a heated debate over free speech, political pressure and the role of broadcasters.

The show returned to ABC less than a week later.

Kimmel has remained an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the comedian and called for his removal from television. That history inevitably adds political intrigue to speculation about Kimmel’s future.

For now, two things can be said with certainty: Kimmel remains under contract through May 2027, and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has not been canceled.

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