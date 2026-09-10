Stevie Wonder Celebrates 50 Years of ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ with Album Tour

The music legend will perform his landmark 1976 album in its entirety during an 18-date run across Europe and the U.S.

Stevie Wonder – via Depositphotos

*Stevie Wonder is taking one of the most celebrated albums of his career back on the road, marking the 50th anniversary of “Songs in the Key of Life” with an 18-date international tour that will feature the landmark record performed in its entirety.

The 25-time Grammy winner will launch the “Songs in the Key of Life Performances – 50th Anniversary Tour” on Oct. 13 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England. After traveling through Europe and the United Kingdom, Wonder will bring the celebration stateside for shows in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Detroit, and the Los Angeles area.

The tour concludes Dec. 19 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Wonder Revisits an Album That Defined an Era

Released in September 1976, “Songs in the Key of Life” became one of Wonder’s defining artistic achievements, with enduring songs including “Sir Duke,” “I Wish,” “Isn’t She Lovely” and “As.”

Wonder wrote, produced and arranged nearly every track on the album and played many of its instruments, while contributors included Herbie Hancock, George Benson, and Minnie Riperton.

The project earned Wonder his third Grammy Award for Album of the Year and was later inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. Reporting on the anniversary tour, Syracuse.com highlighted the milestone behind Wonder’s return to the road.

Rather than building the concerts around a selection of hits from across his catalog, the anniversary shows put the complete “Songs in the Key of Life” experience at the center.

Stevie Wonder performing (Getty)

The Tour Includes a Detroit Homecoming

The North American portion begins Nov. 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York, followed by Chicago’s United Center on Nov. 21 and Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 23.

Wonder then heads home to Detroit for two nights at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 8 and 9. The Michigan-born Motown legend frequently appeared at the Fox during Motown revues in the 1960s, but has not performed at the historic theater since 1995.

The Detroit concerts therefore add another layer of nostalgia to a tour already built around musical history: Wonder returns to a stage tied to his early career while celebrating an album released after he became one of music’s most important creative forces.

The anniversary trek follows Wonder’s 2024 “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” tour, which ended with a sold-out benefit concert in Los Angeles. EURweb previously reported that the three-hour finale included classics such as “Superstition,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Sir Duke,” and “My Cherie Amour.”

The announced “Songs in the Key of Life Performances – 50th Anniversary Tour” dates are:

Oct. 13 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena

Oct. 15 — Paris, France — Accor Arena

Oct. 18 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena

Oct. 20 — Oslo, Norway — Unity Arena

Oct. 22 — Stockholm, Sweden — 3Arena

Oct. 24 — Hannover, Germany — ZAG-Arena

Oct. 26 — Cologne, Germany — Lanxess Arena

Oct. 28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

Nov. 1 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

Nov. 3 — London, UK — The O2

Nov. 8 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Nov. 11 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

Nov. 19 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Nov. 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Nov. 23 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Dec. 8 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Dec. 9 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Dec. 19 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

General ticket sales for the North American dates outside Detroit begin Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Detroit’s general sale begins Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. local time, while general sales for the European and UK dates begin Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

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