Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Stars in Grow-Good Beauty Campaign

Eight-year-old Kulture stars in a playful hair-care campaign, but Cardi says her daughter's role represents something much bigger than an ad.

Cardi B (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Depositphotos)

*Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is giving her 8-year-old daughter, Kulture, an early introduction to the family business — and says the youngster could eventually inherit her Grow-Good Beauty company.

Kulture stars in a new back-to-school-themed campaign for the hair-care brand’s Get Rich Hydrating Hair Mask. In the commercial, she appears in pajamas with her hair in rollers while searching the refrigerator for ingredients associated with homemade hair treatments, Yahoo, citing USA Today, reported.

“Okay, let’s see. Where are the bananas? Here they are. And avocados, I need those for moisture. Oh, here’s the rosemary,” Kulture says before gathering her ingredients.

Then comes the easier solution: “Or you can just use Grow-Good. Can we put this on my back-to-school list?”

Kulture in the kitchen and she knows exactly what's needed for healthy hair… GROW GOOD is back in stock NOW!! https://t.co/pwgau5Q2Ae pic.twitter.com/frxpyVnRJp — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 1, 2026

Cardi B Has Bigger Plans for Kulture

When an X user criticized Cardi for involving her daughter in a beauty advertisement, the rapper pushed back with a revealing explanation about the company’s future.

“This is not a beauty ad… This is a company that one day she’ll own,” Cardi responded, according to Revolt.

That comment turns Kulture’s cute commercial into something more significant: an early appearance in a business Cardi says she intends to pass down.

Cardi B (right) and her daughter Kulture (left) – screenshot via YouTube/Hip Hop World

The Brand Started With Family Hair Routines

Kulture’s refrigerator scene also connects directly to Grow-Good’s origin story.

Before launching the company, Cardi publicly shared homemade hair masks using ingredients from her kitchen. She told ESSENCE that her own childhood hair struggles influenced her desire to develop products that would work for her children, who have different hair textures.

Grow-Good Beauty officially launched in April after years of development. The line includes shampoo, conditioner, serum and the Get Rich Hydrating Hair Mask featured in Kulture’s campaign.

Cardi has said the brand wasn’t simply another celebrity product with her name attached. Her children and the hair-care traditions passed through her Dominican family helped shape what eventually became Grow-Good.

Now Kulture isn’t just part of that inspiration. She’s becoming part of the business story, too — and if Cardi’s plans hold, the 8-year-old could someday be running the company herself.

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