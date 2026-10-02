Mary J. Blige Isn’t Done With Vegas — Her Residency Rolls Into 2027

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul returns to Dolby Live for five October shows before her first Las Vegas residency continues next year.

Mary J. Blige – Dolby Live inside Park MGM

*Mary J. Blige is keeping her Las Vegas residency alive well into 2027.

“My Life, My Story” returns to Dolby Live at Park MGM this month for shows on Oct. 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31. Each performance starts at 8 p.m.

Rolling Out highlighted the October lineup as Blige continues her first Las Vegas residency. MGM Resorts added the dates in May after opening weekend sold out. The company announced 10 additional performances across August, September and October, citing “overwhelming fan demand.”

The residency launched May 1 and lets Blige revisit more than three decades of music. The production features a live band and dancers and pulls songs from across her catalog. The LOX, Method Man, Jadakiss and 50 Cent appeared as surprise guests during opening weekend, according to MGM Resorts.

Mary J. Blige (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

EURweb previously reported that some social media users criticized Blige’s energy during early shows. The criticism did not slow the residency.

The schedule now stretches beyond this year. Live Nation lists “My Life, My Story” at Dolby Live on Feb. 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20, 2027. Live Nation labels those February performances as rescheduled dates, so the listings do not show five brand new shows.

Blige wanted more than another tour stop when she first announced the residency. “I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency,” she said in the original announcement, which EURweb covered in January. She described it as “a chance to get my fans together from all over,” with fans traveling from different cities, states and countries.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Gail Bean on Wanda’s Evolution in ‘The Drop’

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.