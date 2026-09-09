NewsBits: Jalen Brunson Lands ‘SNL,’ LeBron James Faces Backlash, Naomi Osaka Claps Back at Her Fashion Haters | VIDEO

Knicks champion Jalen Brunson heads to Studio 8H as LeBron James and Naomi Osaka confront very different critics.

Jalen Brunson – via Instagram

*In today’s NewsBits, with a sports bent, Jalen Brunson is taking his championship glow from Madison Square Garden to “Saturday Night Live,” LeBron James is catching heat over his new Polymarket partnership, and Naomi Osaka has a blunt message for critics coming for her U.S. Open fashion choices. From late-night comedy to prediction-market controversy and courtside style, sports stars are keeping the conversation going well beyond the game.

Jalen Brunson Takes His Championship Glow To ‘SNL’

Live from New York, it’s Jalen Brunson!

The New York Knicks star guard will host the Season 52 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” on Sept. 26, extending a remarkable year that already includes an NBA championship and Finals MVP honors.

K-pop group KATSEYE will serve as the musical guest for the season opener.

Brunson led the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years this summer, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in the Finals and bringing the title back to New York for the first time since 1973. He capped the run by earning NBA Finals MVP honors after a career-best season.

Now he gets another New York stage.

The “SNL” appearance also brings the Knicks’ championship season full circle in a fitting way. Madison Square Garden’s front row was packed with entertainment figures during the team’s title run, including former “SNL” stars Tina Fey, Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan.

The Knicks won their previous championship two years before “Saturday Night Live” debuted in 1975. More than five decades later, their Finals MVP is opening the show’s newest season.

LeBron James Draws Heat Over Polymarket Partnership

LeBron James has stepped into the prediction-market business, and some fans aren’t applauding the move.

James announced a partnership with Polymarket after teasing the collaboration with a mysterious 14-second elevator video. The eventual reveal was a lavish football-season commercial directed by filmmaker Peter Berg.

The campaign features a loaded cast that includes Derek Jeter, Spike Lee, Sue Bird, Rajon Rondo, Richard Sherman, Reggie Bush, Alexandra Daddario, John Leguizamo and Craig Robinson.

The partnership makes James the first individual NBA player and first individual athlete Polymarket has signed to such a deal. It follows the expiration of his DraftKings endorsement agreement earlier this summer and reportedly focuses on football.

But the celebrity-packed campaign didn’t stop the backlash.

Critics on social media questioned whether an active professional athlete should promote a prediction-market platform, with some accusing James of helping normalize gambling around sports. One critic declared, “Promoting gambling should be illegal for active athletes,” while another wrote, “I can’t believe LeBron is a sellout now.”

Another critic questioned why someone with James’ wealth would participate, writing, “Imagine being a billionaire and still selling your morals for a gambling company.”

James’ Polymarket deal also comes with an unusual twist: He previously became the subject of substantial prediction-market speculation himself. Now he’s on the promotional side of the equation.

Naomi Osaka Has a Blunt Message for Her Fashion Critics

Naomi Osaka isn’t changing her style to make the comment section happy.

The tennis star responded on Threads to criticism surrounding her U.S. Open outfits, making it clear that disapproval isn’t going to stop her from expressing herself.

“IDGAF if you don’t like me,” Osaka declared as she addressed the reaction.

She connected the criticism over her fashion choices to previous backlash she received when speaking publicly about mental health, pointing out that doing things differently has brought criticism before.

Osaka also invoked her Haitian heritage while explaining her willingness to withstand that heat.

“I’m literally Haitian it’s in my blood to be this way,” she wrote.

Her message was bigger than defending an outfit. Osaka said she’s prepared to absorb criticism if doing so makes things easier for people who follow her.

Between Brunson trading the basketball court for Studio 8H, James finding himself in the middle of another sports-business debate and Osaka refusing to dress — or speak — according to somebody else’s expectations, today’s entertainment NewsBits prove athletes don’t need a scoreboard to dominate the conversation.

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