LeBron James Could Add 10 More NBA Records After Joining the 76ers

The NBA legend is already rewriting the record books, but a championship in Philadelphia could unlock three more historic milestones.

Bronny James and LeBron James (Alex Bierens de Haan-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

*LeBron James has already claimed nearly every major milestone the NBA has to offer. Now, his move to the Philadelphia 76ers could put another chapter of league history within reach.

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James recently signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the 76ers, calling it his “last decision.” As he prepares for a record-setting 24th NBA season at age 41, a new analysis from RotoGrinders found the four-time NBA champion could either extend or break 10 significant league records during the 2026-27 campaign.

Some of those marks will grow the moment James steps on the floor. He will become the first player to appear in 24 NBA seasons after breaking Vince Carter’s previous record of 22. He also continues to add to his all-time record for regular-season minutes after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career total in 2024.

Scoring milestones could soon follow. James has averaged at least 20 points in every season of his career, meaning another 20-point campaign would stretch that streak to 24 straight years. He also owns the NBA record with 672 career 30-point games, edging Michael Jordan’s 671, and every high-scoring performance widens that gap.

LeBron James – screenshot

Even in his 40s, James continues to accomplish feats no player his age has matched. He already holds the records as the oldest player to score 40 points in a game and the oldest to record a triple-double. Only James and Jordan have scored 40 or more after turning 40. He also owns the league record for the most missed field goals, a statistic that reflects the extraordinary volume of shots required to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The biggest milestones, however, hinge on what happens next spring.

If Philadelphia wins the NBA championship, James would become the first player to capture titles with four different franchises. He could also become the first player to earn Finals MVP honors with four teams while replacing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the oldest Finals MVP in league history. A championship would also end the 76ers’ title drought, which dates to 1983, when Julius Erving and Moses Malone led the franchise to its last NBA crown.

According to RotoGrinders, the coming season offers James another opportunity to expand a résumé that already stands among the greatest in basketball history.

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