Bianca Censori Reportedly Frustrated with Kanye West Over Unfulfilled Promises 

Insiders claim the Australian model is focused on building her own career and wants actions, not more promises.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

*Bianca Censori’s reported frustration with Kanye West may be tied as much to her career ambitions as to the state of their marriage.

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A new report claims Censori expected West to help her establish a stronger presence in fashion and entertainment. Insiders now say she has grown dissatisfied with the gap between those plans and what has actually happened.

“Bianca believed all the hype for a long time, but now she wants to see results,” a source told Globe Magazine.

Censori has continued pursuing projects under her own name. On July 11, she teased an Instagram collaboration with creative platform Biuro titled “The Very Br-ast of BIANCA.” The source described her as ambitious and more strategic than the public may assume. Her attention is reportedly shifting toward building an independent career rather than relying on West’s promises or influence.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori/screenshot

That change has allegedly placed new pressure on their relationship. Censori has stood beside West during repeated controversies, but people close to the couple reportedly believe her tolerance is wearing thin.

“Everyone says she’s got the patience of a saint to stay married to him, but at some point, her patience is going to run out,” the insider said.

The report also claims Censori has previously considered ending the marriage. West allegedly convinced her to remain by assuring her that their circumstances and her professional prospects would improve.

Those reassurances may no longer carry the same weight. According to the source, Censori is now measuring the relationship by what West delivers rather than what he says could happen.

Neither Censori nor West has commented publicly on the latest claims, and no verified announcement suggests they are separating.

Still, the insider presented the marriage as being at a critical point. The source warned that if “Kanye lets her down again, there won’t be much left keeping Bianca in this relationship.”

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