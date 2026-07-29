NewsBits: Beyoncé Buys Out SirDavis, Tyla’s ‘Cheap’ Video Sparks AI Debate, Angela White (Blac Chyna) Announces Memoir

Beyoncé takes full ownership of her whisky brand, Tyla's latest visual divides fans, and Angela R. White shares her journey in a new memoir.

Beyoncé (SirDavis)

Today’s NewsBits leads with Beyoncé taking full control of her SirDavis whisky brand after buying out Moët Hennessy’s ownership stake. Also making headlines, Tyla‘s new “That Girl” music video is fueling debate over its animation style, while Angela R. White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, is preparing to tell her story in a new memoir.

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Beyoncé Takes Sole Ownership of SirDavis Whisky

Beyoncé is officially the sole owner of SirDavis whisky.

The Grammy-winning superstar has acquired Moët Hennessy‘s ownership stake in the premium American whisky brand she co-founded in 2024, making it a fully independent, woman-, family- and Black-owned company.

Financial terms of the buyout were not disclosed.

Named after Beyoncé’s great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, SirDavis celebrates Black Southern heritage while drawing inspiration from Scotch and Japanese whisky traditions. The spirit is distilled in Indiana before being finished, blended, and bottled in Houston, where the brand is now headquartered.

Created alongside master distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden and blender Cameron George, the premium whisky is crafted from 51% rye and 49% malted barley before being bottled at 44% ABV.

The acquisition gives Beyoncé complete control over the brand’s future, marking a major business milestone beyond her music career. The move also opens a new chapter for SirDavis as an independent spirits company rooted in her family’s history and Texas heritage, with Beyoncé now overseeing the brand’s creative vision and long-term growth.

Tyla’s ‘That Girl’ Video Fuels AI Debate

Tyla has released the official music video for “That Girl,” one of the latest singles from her sophomore album, APOP.

Directed by Mila Rowyszn and Oliwia Drożdż, the colorful visual blends live-action footage with retro-inspired animation, placing Tyla in a playful fantasy world alongside an animated tiger while showcasing luxury fashion, jewelry and dance sequences.

Soon after its release, the video sparked debate online, with some viewers claiming the animation looked “cheap.” As if it was AI-generated or heavily AI-assisted.

The creative team pushed back on those claims, saying no artificial intelligence was used in producing the video. Instead, they said the project relied on traditional green-screen filming, motion design, animation and compositing to achieve its distinctive look.

While critics questioned the visual style, many fans praised the video’s playful aesthetic and defended the creative team’s explanation that no AI was used.

Angela R. White (Sober Mine)

Angela White Announces New Memoir

Angela R. White is sharing her personal transformation in a new memoir.

Formerly known as Blac Chyna, White announced Sober Mine: Letting Go of Blac Chyna and Living My Faith, which is scheduled for release on Jan. 12, 2027, through HarperCollins imprint Amistad.

The memoir explores her battle with alcohol addiction, her sobriety journey and the faith that reshaped her life after stepping away from the Blac Chyna persona.

“For years, people knew me for headlines, opinions and assumptions, but now they’ll have the opportunity to hear directly from my heart,” White said in a statement.

She added that the book is about healing, redemption and proving that “no matter how far you fall, healing is possible.”

The book is available for preorder and offers an intimate look at the personal transformation that reshaped both her public image and private life.

From business moves and music video debates to personal transformation, today’s NewsBits rounds up the entertainment stories making headlines.

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