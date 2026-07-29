Why Airplane Window-Shade Rules Change During a Flight

Raised shades can support emergency decisions, while closed shades help manage heat, glare and cabin lighting.

Seat rows in a commercial airplane cabin (Credit: iStock)

*A request to raise an airplane window shade may sound like a minor cabin rule. During takeoff and landing, however, the position of that shade can help crews respond more quickly if something goes wrong.

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Policies differ among airlines and countries, and the Federal Aviation Administration does not mandate open shades. Still, many carriers require or encourage them during the most sensitive stages of a flight. Boeing data attributes about 70% of fatal aviation accidents to takeoff, the initial climb, final approach and landing, per HuffPost.

Visible windows give flight attendants a broader view of the aircraft’s surroundings before an evacuation. They can check for flames, smoke, spilled fuel, debris or other dangers that could make one side of the plane unsafe.

“If we’re placed on alert, one of our primary responsibilities is to evaluate what’s happening outside before opening an exit,” senior flight attendant Jay Robert told HuffPost. Crew members can then block dangerous doors and send travelers toward safer exits.

Credit: Depositphotos

Passengers may also notice problems outside and alert the crew. Emergency responders on the ground can use the same windows to look for smoke, fire, or injured travelers inside the cabin.

Lighting also matters. Airlines may adjust cabin brightness before departure or arrival so people are not suddenly moving between sharply different light levels during an evacuation. Open shades can support that preparation, particularly at night and near emergency exits.

The reasoning changes once the aircraft is cruising or parked. Lowered shades can limit direct sunlight, prevent the cabin from becoming excessively warm, and make sleeping or watching a screen more comfortable. Some long-distance flights also use controlled lighting to help passengers adapt to a new time zone.

Although the rules may appear inconsistent, aviation professionals say passengers should follow the instructions given on each flight. The request could reflect safety procedures, weather conditions or the aircraft’s operating needs.

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