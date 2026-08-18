Man Convicted in Michael Jordan’s Father’s Murder Claims Innocence | VIDEO

Michael Jordan – via eurAI

*Daniel Green, convicted in the 1993 killing of Michael Jordan’s father, James Jordan Sr., continues to deny any role in the murder more than three decades later.

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In a 2025 interview with WBTW News13, Green, who has long insisted the justice system failed him, spoke directly to Michael Jordan and his family: “To Michael Jordan, to his family, I’m not responsible for James Jordan’s death. I’m not responsible for his death.”

James Jordan Sr. was shot on July 23, 1993, after stopping his Lexus on Highway 74 near Lumberton, North Carolina, while driving home to Charlotte from a friend’s funeral. His body was found August 3 in a South Carolina creek. Investigators concluded the killing occurred during a robbery and found no links to Michael Jordan’s fame, gambling, or organized crime.

Daniel Green/YouTube screenshot

In 1996, Green and Larry Martin Demery were convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy. Demery accepted a deal and testified against Green. Green contends that critical errors in the handling of his case should have produced a new trial or a not-guilty verdict.

Trial evidence connected both men to Jordan’s belongings and car. A 1996 Roanoke Times report noted testimony that they drove the Lexus for four days after the killing, used Jordan’s cellphone, and that Green filmed himself wearing Jordan’s jewelry, including a watch and two NBA rings.

Green’s statements revive questions about one of the most painful episodes in Michael Jordan’s life. Check out what Green had to say about the handling of the case in the clip below.

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