Tyler Perry Reveals Why Janet Jackson’s ‘Married Again’ Return Was Complicated | WATCH

Jackson read the script and wanted back in, Perry says, before scheduling and memories surrounding Michael Jackson's death complicated the reunion.

Janet Jackson – GettyImages

*Janet Jackson nearly returned as Patricia Agnew in Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Again?,” with Perry revealing that she read and loved the script before a scheduling conflict — and memories surrounding Michael Jackson’s death — complicated the reunion.

“I called everybody. I said, ‘I’ll only do it if everybody does it,’” Perry explained during a recent conversation about the Netflix sequel.

According to Perry, Jackson initially was ready to go.

“Janet was like, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ Everybody’s in. She read the script. She loved the script,” he recalled.

Then reality intervened. Jackson’s Las Vegas residency conflicted with the production window Perry had available. Current reporting from People also attributes her absence from the third film to scheduling. But Perry says there was another layer to their conversation.

Tyler broke down why Janet wasn’t in the last “Why Did I Get Married?” movie and I totally understand and respect it. pic.twitter.com/DXrzBgdPbI — BLH (@_RareDefined) September 13, 2026

Jackson Told Perry She Couldn’t Easily ‘Revisit That Period’

Perry recalled Jackson telling him something he found particularly powerful: “I don’t know if I could revisit that period again.”

The significance wasn’t immediately obvious to him.

“I didn’t think about it at the time, but this is when Michael died,” Perry said, referring to the production of 2010’s “Why Did I Get Married Too?”

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, while Janet was working on the movie. She temporarily left production to be with her family before eventually returning to work.

Perry recalled how the cast supported her through that devastating period.

“We rallied around her to make sure that she was safe,” he said.

Jackson later described returning to the production after her brother’s death as emotionally difficult and draining.

Perry’s new account does not establish that Michael’s death was the reason Jackson ultimately missed “Why Did I Get Married Again?” The scheduling conflict was real. But his comments reveal that returning to the franchise also carried deeply personal memories for Jackson.

Patricia Is Missing, but Janet Isn’t Forgotten

Jackson played psychologist and author Patricia Agnew in 2007’s “Why Did I Get Married?” and its 2010 sequel. Patricia’s marriage to Gavin, played by Malik Yoba, supplied some of the franchise’s most emotionally intense material.

Netflix’s new film reunites Perry, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Sharon Leal, Richard T. Jones and Lamman Rucker, while Taraji P. Henson joins the ensemble.

As EURweb previously reported, Jackson’s absence became one of the most noticeable changes when the franchise returned after 16 years.

Perry, however, made clear that there is no public feud behind it. Instead, he ended his remarks by honoring what Jackson brought to the franchise.

“I want to thank her big time for all the support and all these years and all she’s done for this franchise,” Perry said.

For fans wondering why Patricia wasn’t at this latest reunion, the answer appears more complicated than somebody simply deciding not to come back.

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