The Hillman College revival earns an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score as Netflix introduces a new generation while bringing familiar faces back to campus.

(L-R) Jasmine Guy and Maleah Joi Moon attendA DIFFERENT WORLD Special Screening on September 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

*Netflix’s “A Different World” sequel has passed an important early test four days after its Sept. 24 premiere. The series currently holds an 82% Tomatometer score from 17 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

The audience response looks more mixed so far. The Popcornmeter currently stands at 69%, although fewer than 50 viewers have submitted ratings.

Those numbers remain preliminary because both scores can change as additional reviews arrive. Still, the early critical response gives the highly anticipated revival a Fresh start after years of interest in returning to Hillman.

Critics Welcome The Return To Hillman

The sequel brings viewers back to Hillman College more than three decades after the original NBC sitcom ended. This time, Maleah Joi Moon leads the new generation as freshman Deborah Wayne.

Deborah arrives at Hillman hoping to create an identity outside her famous parents’ legacy. She is the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, played again by Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy.

The series also welcomes back Cree Summer as Freddie Brooks and Darryl M. Bell as Ron Johnson. Debbie Allen returns as Dr. Langhorne while also serving as an executive producer and director.

The early reviews suggest several critics believe the revival respects its history without depending entirely on nostalgia. TheWrap praised the experienced creative team behind the series, including Allen, Tom Werner and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

However, critics have not universally embraced every element. Some reviews question whether the younger characters receive enough space to establish themselves alongside the returning Hillman favorites.

That tension presents one of the sequel’s biggest creative challenges. The show must satisfy longtime viewers while giving younger characters enough room to build stories that stand independently.

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Alijah Kai as Rashida, Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah, Kennedi Reece as Hazel in Episode 102 of A Different World. Cr. Daniel Delgado Jr/Netflix © 2026

A New Generation Carries The Legacy

Netflix built the 10-episode season around Deborah and a new group of Hillman students. The ensemble includes Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall and Kennedi Reece.

The new series follows the original “A Different World,” which aired from 1987 through 1993. The sitcom made fictional Hillman College one of television’s most recognizable representations of HBCU life.

As EURweb previously reported, the sequel deliberately connects its new class with the characters who established Hillman’s television legacy.

That connection gives returning viewers familiar faces while shifting the central story toward Deborah and her classmates. Their reception could ultimately matter more than the nostalgia surrounding the original cast.

The Rotten Tomatoes numbers remain fluid as more critics and viewers weigh in. For now, the 82% Tomatometer suggests critics have largely welcomed Netflix’s return to Hillman.

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