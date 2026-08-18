‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 Trailer Reveals New Espionage Threat | WATCH

Gary Oldman Returns as Jackson Lamb in “Slow Horses” Season 6 Trailer

Jack Lowden and Sir Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses,” premiering September 16, 2026 on Apple TV.

*The Slow Horses are facing their most dangerous situation yet.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Apple TV has released the trailer for Season 6 of “Slow Horses,” bringing Gary Oldman back as Jackson Lamb, the sharp-tongued leader of MI5’s most dysfunctional agents. Season 6 draws from “Joe Country” and “Slough House,” the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron’s acclaimed “Slough House” series. The new chapter finds the agents of Slough House on the run after Diana Taverner pulls them into a dangerous game fueled by retaliation and revenge.

“Slow Horses” follows a group of British intelligence agents who land in Slough House after career-ending mistakes derail their careers. Under Lamb’s unconventional leadership, the disgraced agents routinely find themselves caught in dangerous situations despite their low standing within MI5.

Oldman has earned major recognition for his performance as Lamb, including Golden Globe, Emmy, Actor, and BAFTA Award nominations. The series itself has also become a critical favorite, with all five seasons earning Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sir Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses,” premiering September 16, 2026 on Apple TV.

The returning ensemble includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar, Joanna Scanlan, Samuel West, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce and Hugo Weaving.

BAFTA Award winner Lenny Rush joins the cast for the new season, while Olivia Cooke returns as Sidonie “Sid” Baker.

The series enters its sixth season with considerable momentum. Season 5 received nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, while Oldman and Lowden earned recognition for their performances.

With the latest season putting the Slow Horses on the run and Taverner at the center of a high-stakes revenge game, the new trailer promises another dangerous—and darkly funny—chapter for MI5’s most unlikely team.

The six-episode season premieres globally on Wednesday, September 16, with new episodes arriving weekly through October 21. Watch the new trailer below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Crawlers’ Turns Apartment Building Into a Deadly Spider Trap | TRAILER

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.