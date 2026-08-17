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Trailers/Promos

‘Crawlers’ Turns Apartment Building Into a Deadly Spider Trap | TRAILER

Matilda Lutz stars as a building manager fighting to keep residents alive during a venomous infestation.
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*A routine apartment building lockdown becomes a fight for survival when deadly spiders begin multiplying inside in the new trailer for “Crawlers.”

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The film stars Matilda Lutz as Serena, the building manager who finds herself responsible for keeping residents alive as a catastrophic infestation spreads throughout the complex. Police impose a quarantine, trapping everyone inside with the venomous creatures. As the spiders multiply, Serena must use her intimate knowledge of the building to navigate the growing threat and help her residents survive, per the synopsis.

But staying alive will require more than knowing the complex. Serena must also confront her deepest fear as the infestation pushes everyone toward the limits of their endurance.

CRAWLERS

Ángel Gómez Hernández directs “Crawlers” from a screenplay by Jayson Rothwell. Rothwell also produces the film alongside Scott Strauss, Peter Welter, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Josh Weinstock and Alexandra Milchan. Andrew Schwartzberg, Jon Shiffman and Diarmaid McGrath serve as executive producers.

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RECENT News

With its contained setting and rapidly escalating infestation, “Crawlers” puts its characters in a particularly nightmarish predicament: there is nowhere to run, and the threat continues multiplying around them. Watch the trailer above.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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