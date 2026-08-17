‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ Trailer Puts West Coast Rap at the Center of a New Fight for Survival

Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons pursue new paths as music, street politics and ambition collide in 1990s Los Angeles.

*The world of “Snowfall” is moving into a new era with FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” and the newly released trailer introduces a story shaped by the rise of West Coast rap.

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The series follows Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, portrayed by Isaiah John, as they try to build new lives in Los Angeles during the 1990s. With the fallout from the crack epidemic still reshaping their community, a different kind of power is beginning to emerge through hip-hop.

Wanda sees West Coast rap as an opportunity to influence American culture. She sets out to assemble a group of ambitious and talented people and help turn their dreams into reality. But building an entertainment empire comes with its own dangers. Wanda finds herself navigating the intersection of the music business and street politics while bringing her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey (Peyton Alex Smith), into the fold.

She also pursues local rapper Artillery (Simmie “Buddy” Sims III). The rapper already has trouble with law enforcement, adding another complication to Wanda’s ambitions.

Wanda’s internship with Darryl “DG” Grant, a former drug dealer who has become a record-label owner, opens new doors. It also creates additional friction between Wanda and Leon.

Leon has promised to leave the streets behind and is pursuing redemption through a free legal clinic. His goals put him on a different path from Wanda as they both attempt to create something meaningful from the world around them.

“The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” comes from executive producers Malcolm Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Paul Garnes. FX Productions produces the series. Watch the trailer above.

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