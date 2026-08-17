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Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green Face Off in Twisted ‘Just Play Dead’ Trailer

Martin Campbell’s tropical thriller follows a wealthy criminal whose elaborate death scheme collides with his wife’s deadly plan.
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Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green in Just Play Dead

*Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green find themselves caught in a deadly battle of deception in the new trailer for “Just Play Dead.”

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Vertical released the official trailer for the upcoming thriller, directed by Martin Campbell, whose credits include “Casino Royale” and “The Mask of Zorro.”

Jackson stars as Jack Wolfe, a wealthy criminal mastermind facing arrest by federal authorities. Rather than surrender, Jack devises a scheme to fake his own death and collect a $30 million insurance payout with his wife, Nora, played by Green. But Nora has plans of her own.

Tired of Jack’s controlling behavior, Nora decides to actually kill him, frame her surfer lover Chad and walk away with the fortune. The plan becomes complicated when Jack stays several moves ahead and sets a trap designed to turn Nora and Chad against each other. The result is a tropical game of cat-and-mouse where alliances shift, and nobody appears to be playing by the same rules.

Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green in Just Play Dead

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Campbell directs from a screenplay by Dan Gordon, whose credits include “The Hurricane” and “Murder in the First.”

The cast also includes Eoin Macken, María Pedraza and Jason Fernández. Valentin Dimitrov, Sagiv Diamant, Phil Hunt and Mario Reinach produced the film, while Jackson is among its executive producers.

“Just Play Dead” marks another collaboration between Jackson and Green, who previously appeared together in the 2016 fantasy adventure “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.”

Vertical will release “Just Play Dead” in select theaters on August 28, followed by an on-demand release on September 1. Watch the official trailer below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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