Megan Thee Stallion Enters New Interscope Deal While Keeping Ownership of Her Music

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Megan Thee Stallion is entering the next phase of her career with a new partnership that gives her access to Interscope Records’ global distribution network without giving up ownership of her music.

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The Houston rapper has struck a distribution and strategic partnership with Interscope Records for her upcoming releases. Under the deal, Megan will retain complete ownership of her masters and publishing while continuing to release music through her independent company, Hot Girl Productions.

For Megan, the arrangement represents a continuation of the independent business model she has built around her career.

“I’ve always wanted to create music on my terms while building a legacy that extends beyond the industry,” Megan said. “This distribution partnership with Interscope allows me to stay true to my creative vision while also increasing my global reach. I’m excited for this next chapter of growth and the expansion of my Hot Girl Productions empire.”

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The deal also brings Interscope into a partnership with Roc Nation, which represents Megan. Interscope Capitol Vice Chairman Steve Berman said the label recognized Megan’s ability to pair music with entrepreneurship and cultural influence.

“She has consistently redefined what it means to be a global superstar—combining creative excellence, entrepreneurial vision and an uncompromising authenticity,” Berman said. “We’re honored to welcome Megan to the Interscope family and excited to partner with Roc Nation as we support her next chapter.”

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez emphasized that retaining ownership remains central to Megan’s business strategy.

“The ability to maintain her independence and own her masters is a testament to the vision that has guided her career from the beginning,” Perez said.

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